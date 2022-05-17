3 matches that could spice up the eighth week of IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has completed seven weeks. Looking at the points table, there has been a shift at the top. The week saw the Gujarat Titans (GT) reclaim the top spot from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Heading into last week of the league stage, GT have 20 points from 13 matches.

Following their 24-run win over LSG on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have moved into second position while Lucknow have slipped into third. Both have 16 points but RR have a better net run rate. The battle for playoff spots continues with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points from 13 matches), the Delhi Capitals, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings (all 12 points) hanging in there. KKR have only game left though while Delhi and Punjab have two each.

Week seven produced one-sided matches, so fans and organizers will be hoping for some pulsating encounters in the eighth week of IPL 2022. Here’s a look at three matches that can spice up Week 8.

#1 RCB vs GT (Match 67, May 19 at Wankhede Stadium)

RCB were poor in their previous IPL 2022 clash against PBKS. They went in with the upper hand, having won two games in a row. However, as they have often done in the past in the T20 league, they stumbled at a key juncture. They now not only have to beat the GT in their last league game but need to do so by a big margin. Poor batting efforts earlier in the tournament have meant that they have a poor run rate of -0.323. Thus if multiple teams end on 16 points, Bangalore might not finish in the Top 4.

Gujarat’s win over Chennai has ensured that they will finish on top of the points table at the end of the league stage. Even if Rajasthan and Lucknow win their final league games, they will end on 18 points. Even so, GT will be keen to continue their winning momentum. They wouldn’t want to head into the playoffs with a loss against their name.

#2 RR vs CSK (Match 68, May 20 at Brabourne Stadium)

Rajasthan’s impressive victory over Lucknow has significantly boosted their playoff hopes. However, they would not want to take any risk and confirm their spot in the Top 4 by winning their last match against CSK. After an impressive first half, Rajasthan have been inconsistent recently, losing three of their last five games. However, the much-needed triumph over LSG has given them a fillip.

Rajasthan’s opponents in their last league game, Chennai, have had a disastrous IPL 2022 campaign, made worse by the captaincy controversy. After thumping DC by 91 runs, they have gone down in their last two matches rather badly to MI and GT. Chennai were bundled out for a paltry 97 against Mumbai. They have nothing to lose though and would look to sign off on a high.

#3 SRH vs PBKS (Match 70, May 22 at Wankhede Stadium)

Punjab kept their IPL 2022 campaign alive with a comprehensive 54-run win over Bangalore. PBKS’ hopes of qualification were dented severely by their loss against the Delhi Capitals. The loss leaves Punjab with only a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs as, even if they beat SRH, they will end on 14 points. Punjab will go all out for a win against Hyderabad, even if they have a slim chance of finishing in the Top 4.

SRH have had a bizarre IPL 2022 campaign. They began with two losses, then won five in a row and have now lost five games consecutively. Before taking on Punjab, Hyderabad will meet Mumbai. If they win both games they win also end on 14 points. Like RCB though, they also had an extremely shoddy net run rate (-0.270).

The last week of IPL 2022’s league stage will test the mettle of playoff contenders. The battle could go down to the wire.

