3 MI players who are in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Hardik Pandya

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a much-awaited clash against famed rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. Hardik Pandya-led MI had a disastrous IPL 2024 campaign, finishing last in the points table, winning only four out of their 14 matches.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Mumbai Indians retained five big players - Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore), Pandya (₹16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore) and Tilak Varma (₹8 crore). At the auction, they purchased left-arm pacer Trent Boult for ₹12.50 crore, right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore and Will Jacks for ₹5.25 crore.

MI will be keen to put up a much improved show in the upcoming edition of the IPL, which they last won under Rohit's captaincy back in 2020. As Mumbai Indians gear up for IPL 2025, we look at three players from the franchise who are in good form ahead of the T20 tournament.

#1 Hardik Pandya

How things have changed for Pandya in a matter of a year! During Mumbai Indians' disastrous IPL 2024 campaign, he was booed and abused by so-called fans, who were very unhappy with Rohit being replaced as MI skipper. The pressure clearly got to him as Pandya failed to make an impact with the bat or ball. As a leader as well, he failed to inspire the team.

Pandya, however, turned around his fortunes in remarkable fashion under Rohit's captaincy in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the West Indies and the United States. The all-rounder made key contributions with both bat and ball, including bowling the last over of the final against South Africa in Barbados. The 31-year-old Baroda cricketer hasn't looked back since then.

The MI skipper played a crucial role in Team India's recent 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. He played a number of defining cameos, which included a run-a-ball 18 in the final. Before that, he contributed a significant 28 off 24 in the semifinal against Australia. With the ball as well, Pandya picked up wickets as key moments. His form with the ball allowed India to play four spinners in the tournament.

#2 Mitchell Santner

New Zealand’s white-ball captain Mitchell Santner celebrates a wicket in the Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand's left-arm spinner and white-ball captain Mitchell Santner has been in fantastic form of late. He was one of the standout performers as the Kiwis finished runners-up in the 2025 Champions Trophy, going down to India in the final.

The 33-year-old was the joint second-leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In five innings, he picked up nine wickets at an average of 26.67 and an impressive economy rate of 4.80. Santner began the tournament with figures of 3-66 against Pakistan in Karachi. He was outstanding with 3-43 in the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore and picked up 2-46 in the final against India.

In the tri-nation series held in Pakistan before the 2025 Champions Trophy, Santner picked up five wickets in three innings at an average of 24.60 and an economy rate of 4.10. The seasoned Kiwi cricketer was purchased by MI for his base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Given his excellent form with the ball, Mumbai would have high hopes from him in the upcoming edition.

#3 Ryan Rickelton

South Africa's aggressive opening batter Ryan Rickelton was purchased by MI at the IPL 2025 mega auction for his base price of ₹1 crore. The franchise would be extremely pleased to have acquired his services for a relatively nominal cost given how highly he is rated as a player.

The 28-year-old scored a brilliant 103 off 106 balls in the Group B match against Afghanistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Karachi. The southpaw struck seven fours and a six and was named Player of the Match for his effort. He got a start and reached 27 against England before being bowled by Jofra Archer.

Prior to the Champions Trophy, Rickelton had an impressive SA20 campaign for MI Cape Town. In eight innings, he scored 336 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 178.72 to finish as the fourth-leading run-getter in the tournament.

