3 MI players who are not in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

With five titles to their name, the Mumbai Indians (MI) have been one of the most successful sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, since winning the title in 2020, they have qualified for the playoffs in only one out of four occasions.

Ad

Hardik Pandya led MI in 2024, where they finished at the bottom of the points table. The likes of Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult are in impressive touch heading into the 2025 season. However, there are doubts about Jasprit Bumrah's availability and concerns regarding the bad form of some of their key players.

On that note, let's take a look at three players whose form doesn't exude enough confidence for MI ahead of IPL 2025.

Ad

Trending

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is coming into IPL 2025 with lackluster performances in international as well as domestic cricket. Despite India winning the five-match T20I series against England, 'SKY' could score only 28 runs, with two ducks.

Meanwhile, the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw him score 38 runs in four innings, which included two ducks. Thereafter, Surya couldn't be potent enough in the Ranji Trophy, scoring only 109 runs in five innings.

Ad

With Suryakumar Yadav being one of the retained players, the franchise will expect him to rise to the occasion and come back to form in IPL 2025.

#2 Will Jacks

Will Jacks gained prominence in the last season during his stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In eight games, Jacks garnered 230 runs and picked two wickets. One of his most notable knocks came against Gujarat Titans, where he plundered a match-winning 100* off just 41 balls.

Ad

However, the prolific top-order batter was not retained by RCB, allowing MI to secure his services in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ad

Unfortunately, Will Jacks hasn't been firing on all cylinders lately, while scoring just 225 runs in SA20 2025 at an average of 25. Although, Jacks' form is a sign of worry for the franchise, he has a credible experience of 200+ T20s and will look to make a strong statement in this season.

#3 Reece Topley

England pacer Reece Topley played four games for RCB last season, and bagged four wickets at an expensive economy of 11.20. As a result, he was dropped from the XI and was not retained by the franchise as well. However, looking at his experience and overall track record, MI bet on Topley to deliver for them in IPL 2025.

Ad

The left-arm pacer managed to pick up only six wickets in 11 international games last year. Further, the Abu Dhabi T10 saw him finish with only three scalps in five appearances, while he had only four dismissals in seven games in the Bangladesh Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Reece Topley can turn his fortunes around and contribute to the MI side. With the reported unavailability of Bumrah in the first few games, Topley would look to use his more than decade-long experience to use in the cash-rich league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️