3 MI players who are in form heading into WPL 2025 ft. Amelia Kerr

Mumbai Indians have been one of the finest performers in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, they emerged as the champions in the inaugural 2023 season. The latest edition saw the side qualify for the playoffs, but they lost in the Eliminator.

Ahead of the WPL 2025 auction, they released players like Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong and Priyanka Bala. On D-day, they secured the services of G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Akshita Maheshwari and Sanskriti Gupta.

The likes of Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar will continue to be among the key players for MI in WPL 2025 as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the players who have been in imperious form in their recent appearances.

#1 Amelia Kerr

The New Zealand international is ranked second among the top all-rounders in the ICC T20I rankings. Amelia Kerr has garnered 1,296 runs and scalped 93 wickets in 85 T20Is, with three fifties and two four-wicket hauls.

She recently led the Wellington Blaze to a title victory in the Super Smash, topping the batting charts with 441 runs. Kerr also took 15 wickets in 12 games. She finished with figures of 4/19 in the Eliminator game against Northern Districts.

In 19 games for MI in WPL, Amelia Kerr has garnered 364 runs and 22 wickets. Certainly, with a good track record and fine form, Kerr would be a key player for the MI side.

#2 Saika Ishaque

Ahead of the WPL 2025, Saika Ishaque has been in incredible form in domestic cricket. Representing Bengal in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in November 2024, the talented left-arm spinner scalped 13 wickets in nine games at a terrific economy of 3.83. Her performance helped the side reach the finals, where they lost to Mumbai.

Then, Ishaque was sensational in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy, bagging 17 wickets in nine appearances. Yet again, her efforts led the side to the final, but Madhya Pradesh emerged as the champions.

In 19 WPL games for MI, Saika Ishaque has scalped 24 wickets in 19 games at an economy of 7.23. She picked up 15 wickets in the 2023 season to help the side become the inaugural WPL champion.

#3 Hayley Matthews

Experienced West Indies all-rounder and captain, Hayley Matthews will serve as a crucial member of the MI side due to her prowess in both departments. During the West Indies tour of India in December 2024, Matthews slammed 108 runs in three T20Is, with a top knock of 85*. Then, she played a 106-run knock in one of the ODIs that followed.

Moreover, Matthews produced an impressive all-round performance, scoring 104* & returning with figures of 2/41 in an ODI against Bangladesh in January this year. The T20I series saw her score 60* off 54, further testament to her consistent form.

Hayley Matthews has garnered 451 runs and 23 wickets in 19 games for MI in WPL history.

