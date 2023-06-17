3 MI players from IPL 2023 who are part of MI New York in Major League Cricket

The Mumbai Indians (MI) family has expanded across continents and will now foray into the USA via their sister franchise MI New York in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket.

The six-team tournament will be played from July 13 to 31 in what is expected to be a glittering competition featuring some of the world's finest players. MI have some familiar franchise counterparts taking part as well, with the owners of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) also buying teams in the league.

The Major League Cricket is expected to be a revolution as far as cricket in the USA is concerned. As for MI New York, their overseas contingent boasts superstars aplenty with the likes of Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and skipper Kieron Pollard headlining it.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#MLC #Cricket #MINewYork How do you rate this overseas lineup by MI New York for MLC T20? How do you rate this overseas lineup by MI New York for MLC T20?#MLC #Cricket #MINewYork https://t.co/Ho1gEJfJja

There are also a few players who turned out for Mumbai in IPL 2023 and will continue their association with the family at MI New York. Here's a look into three such names who will wear the same colors in the first Major League Cricket season:

#1 Tim David

Tim David has earned a reputation as a destructive finisher in the T20 format, apart from chipping in with useful overs of off-spin and being a gun fielder. It was no surprise then that MI went all in to avail his services at last year's mega auction.

The Singapore-born Australian batter made his presence felt with a couple of key finishes with the bat in IPL 2023. He also turned out for MI Cape Town as a replacement player in the SA20 and will don the same colors in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket.

He will turn out for MI New York and will be looking to set the stage alight with his towering hits. Kieron Pollard at one end and David at the other - good luck if you're a bowler in the death overs!

#2 Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff blew hot and cold in IPL 2023 but made crucial inroads upfront for Mumbai. He finished the season with 14 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 9.21.

The left-arm swing ace is set to partner Trent Boult with the new ball at the Major League Cricket tournament, with MI New York roping him in for the inaugural edition. With only six overseas players allowed in the playing XI though, it won't be a surprise if only one of them makes the cut and Boult is given the nod.

Yet, should the opportunity present itself, Behrendorff and Boult bowling in tandem is bound to be a sight to behold. Alongside Kagiso Rabada, this is as lethal fast-bowling combination as they come with MI New York ticking off a lot of boxes on that front.

#3 Dewald Brevis

A precocious talent who bagged the Player of the Tournament award at last year's U19 Cricket World Cup, Dewald Brevis has been touted for great things in his career. The South African prodigy has also earned the moniker of 'Baby AB', owing to his shots wearing an uncanny resemblance to AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians duly spotted that and snapped him up at the mega auction last year. While he impressed in patches, he failed to get a game in IPL 2023 owing to the sheer depth in batting riches in the side.

That said, it is clear that the franchise is serious about Brevis' potential. Having signed him prior to the SA20 auction for the Cape Town side, he has been lapped up for the Major League Cricket season too as part of a destructive MI New York batting lineup. Time will tell if 'Baby AB' can set the tournament ablaze as the MI franchise seeks to leave its indelible ink on another T20 competition.

Are MI New York the most dangerous team ahead of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 5 player battles to watch out for in Ashes 2023

Poll : Are MI New York looking like the team to beat in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket? Yes No 0 votes