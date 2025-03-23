3 MI players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in CSK ft. Mitchell Santner

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash with their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (March 23). Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI, while CSK will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ad

With a change in the team's dynamics and retention rules, the players get to represent multiple teams in IPL. Michael Hussey, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, and Ashish Nehra are a few names who played for both MI and CSK in the past.

On that note, let's take a look at three current MI players who earlier represented CSK in the cash-rich league.

3 MI players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in CSK

#1 Deepak Chahar

Ad

Trending

Deepak Chahar made his IPL debut in 2016 for the Rising Pune Supergiant. In five appearances (12 overs), he could only secure a solitary wicket. However, Chahar shot to fame after his induction into the CSK setup in 2018. He bagged 10 wickets in 12 appearances, as the side went on to clinch the title.

Chahar produced his best season in 2019, where he scalped 22 wickets in 17 appearances, taking the side to the final. By this time, he had become the premier pacer for then-captain MS Dhoni, who used him effectively in the powerplay.

Ad

Deepak Chahar represented CSK until 2024 (missed the 2022 season due to injury) and picked up 76 wickets in as many games. The right-arm pacer did well to pick up 13 wickets to help his side secure the title in 2023 as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The IPL 2025 auction saw MI shelling out ₹9.25 crore to secure the services of Chahar. He will be the key bowler for the side in the absence of senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It will be interesting to see whether the seamer can be successful in the Blue & Gold jersey.

#2 Mitchell Santner

New Zealand white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner has been a utility player due to his ability to contribute in all departments. Santner's first appearance in the cash-rich league came in the 2019 season for CSK, where he scored 32 runs and picked up four wickets. Interestingly, he hit a last-ball six against the Rajasthan Royals to secure a thrilling win for the franchise.

Ad

The 33-year-old stayed with the Chennai-based franchise until the 2024 edition. He has picked up 15 wickets and accumulated 70 runs in 18 IPL appearances.

Mumbai Indians bought Mitchell Santner for his base price of ₹2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, and he will likely be the first-choice spinner/spin all-rounder for the side.

#3 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma made his IPL debut in 2009 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), playing a solitary game. He got to play his next game four years later for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

Sharma did well for SRH from 2013 to 2016, picking up 36 wickets and scoring 267 runs. However, he played only five games in the 2016 season, when SRH lifted the trophy.

2017 proved to be the best edition for the right-arm spinner, as he scalped 13 wickets and scored 49 runs for MI, as the franchise went on to win the title. Notably, he returned with impressive figures of 0/18 off four overs in the final against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Ad

Thereafter, Karn Sharma's presence proved lucky for CSK in the next four years, as the franchise lifted the titles on two occasions (2018 and 2021). During this phase, he picked up 10 wickets in 12 games.

Sharma performed well for RCB in the last two editions, picking 17 wickets in 16 games. He was bought by MI in the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of ₹50 lakh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback