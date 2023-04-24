3 of Michael Hussey's records Devon Conway can break at CSK

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been one of the most consistent batters in all formats since his international debut in November of 2020. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed the left-handed batter for a base price of ₹1 crore at the IPL mega-auction in 2022.

Australian legend Michael Hussey was integral to CSK's success in their early years (2008-15) and is currently the batting head coach for the franchise. He was also a part of the Mumbai Indians setup in the 2014 season.

In this piece, we explore three of Hussey's records that Conway can break with the Super Kings.

#1 Runs scored for CSK

Michael Hussey was an incredibly consistent batter for the Super Kings. He scored 2213 runs in just 63 innings at an average of 40.98 and a strike rate of 122.80. Although his strike rate was on the lower end of the spectrum, he played most of his games on the low-scoring Chepauk wickets.

Hussey is the fourth-highest run-getter in CSK history and the second among overseas players - only Faf du Plessis has more runs to his name.

Devon Conway has scored 566 runs in 14 innings at an average of 47.16 and a strike rate of 144.38 for the franchise. He has had a sensational start to his IPL career. Conway has proved to be an excellent value-for-money signing, given he can also keep wickets if required.

If he plays another four to five seasons for the franchise, he can certainly overtake Hussey in terms of runs scored.

#2 Sixes hit for CSK

Michael Hussey hit 52 sixes and 230 fours off the 1802 balls he faced for the franchise in the IPL - hitting a boundary every 6.4 balls. Devon Conway, on the other hand, has already hit 24 sixes and 55 fours off just 392 balls (4.96 balls per boundary). The contrast in balls per six is even more - 34.65 (Hussey) vs 16.33 (Conway)

While Conway and Hussey are both primarily anchors, the former has more aerial shots in his book. The way modern T20 is played has also changed significantly. The openers will try to maximize their scoring options in the first six overs in the current era.

Going by the current trends, it will possibly take Conway another 15 to 20 innings to cross the number of sixes hit by Hussey for the Super Kings.

#3 Fifty-plus scores for CSK

Michael Hussey scored a century and 17 half-centuries in 63 innings, making him one of the most consistent run accumulators in CSK history. He has an impressive record in the playoff matches too - scoring 63 vs RCB in the 2011 final & 86* vs MI in the 2013 Qualifier-1.

Only Raina (40), Dhoni (23) and du Plessis (21) have more 50+ scores for the team.

Devon Conway has already scored seven half-centuries in just 14 innings. While it is unlikely that he will maintain this consistency over a longer sample space, Conway can certainly go on to score another 12 fifty-plus scores for the Super Kings.

