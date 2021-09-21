3 milestones PBKS skipper KL Rahul can achieve in today's match against Rajasthan Royals

IPL's second leg kicked off with an absolute ripper on Sunday. The Chennai Super Kings unexpectedly pounced back on the Mumbai Indians in the second innings to win by 20 runs. While team contests do make the league more interesting, another facet of fan following does come from watching individual cricketers showcasing their brilliance on the pitch. One such player is Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.

Rahul has had the time of his life since after being bought at the 2018 auction by the then Kings XI Punjab. He has scored 2,253 runs so far for the franchise. He is so close to three more milestones which he can cross in today's match against the Royals.

# Rahul is 22 short of 3000 IPL runs

With an overall average of 46.53 and a strike rate of almost 136 in 88 matches, the run-machine is just 22 runs away from getting to 3000 IPL runs. If he achieves this feat in the coming 6 matches, he will be the second fastest to do so in IPL history.

#2 Rahul is 4 maximums short of 100 sixes for PBKS

Rahul currently has 120 sixes and 261 fours to his name in the 88 matches he has played in the IPL. Out of this he has smacked 96 balls out of the park during his time with the Punjab Kings. If he gets four more maximums against RR today, he will set a record of hitting a century of sixes for the Kings.

#1 Rahul is 6 short of 50 IPL catches

Rahul turned wicket-keeper batsman from his days at RCB. Due to his past experience of playing in that position in domestic cricket, he has kept for India as well in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Much like with the bat, Rahul has made a name for himself with the gloves as well. The 29-year-old currently has 44 catches and 5 stumpings to his name. Picking 6 catches in a T20 match might be a stretch. However, cricket is a strange game and Rahul might just have one of those days behind the stumps.

