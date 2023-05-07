3 milestones reached by Virat Kohli during his knock of 55 vs DC in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli scored 55 from 46 balls against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 6, in match no. 50 of IPL 2023. The game was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Kohli played some excellent shots at the start of his innings but soon lost the intensity and his strike rate came down substantially. He hit just two boundaries after the powerplay, but managed to reach his sixth 50 of the season in 42 balls.

Kohli was involved in two 50+ stands - 82 with Faf du Plessis and 55 with Mahipal Lomror - with his contribution being just 19 runs with the latter.

Let's look at three milestones Virat Kohli achieved during his solid but sluggish knock against the Capitals.

#1 First player to achieve 7000 IPL runs

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda MILESTONE ALERT



Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to complete 7000 Runs in the IPL



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #DCvsRCB #Cricket MILESTONE ALERTVirat Kohli becomes the first batter to complete 7000 Runs in the IPL📸: IPL 🚨MILESTONE ALERT🚨Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to complete 7000 Runs in the IPL 🔥📸: IPL#IPL2023 #DCvsRCB #Cricket https://t.co/NwcO5LSyBk

Virat Kohli became the first player in IPL history to amass 7000 runs in the annual tournament. Kohli was just 12 runs shy of the 7K mark ahead of his 233rd IPL match. It didn't take long for him to reach the milestone.

He played a cut short through the point off Axar Patel's bowling in the second over to score his second boundary and reach 7000 IPL runs. Kohli currently has 7,043 IPL runs from 225 innings at a strike rate of 129.49, including 55 fifty-plus scores.

#2 1000 runs vs Delhi Capitals in IPL

In the course of his sixth IPL half-century, Virat Kohli also completed 1000 runs against the Delhi outfit. He attained the feat when he scored the 25th run of his innings while taking a single off Mitchell Marsh on the final ball of the seventh over.

Kohli became only the fifth player to score more than 1000 runs against an opponent in the IPL. He has aggregated 1,030 runs in 27 innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 133.77, with 99 being his best score against the Delhi Capitals.

#3 50th IPL fifty

Virat Kohli notched up his 50th IPL fifty and sixth in this edition of the IPL. He also has five centuries to his name and that makes him have the second most fifty-plus scores (55) in the league. He is only behind David Warner (63).

Kohli also completed his 10th IPL fifty against the Capitals in 16 seasons of the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes