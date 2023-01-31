Mumbai Indians are the most successful and decorated side in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with five titles to their name. The formula for their success over the years has been to show faith in young players and give them a platform to thrive at the highest level.

Their team management has often taken bold decisions to throw upcoming players into the mix. They did so with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan, to name a few.

Known for their reliable scouting network, the Mumbai Indians usually see players break through to the main team sooner rather than later. Tilak Varma was a prime example of the same last season, with the Hyderabad team making the most of his opportunities.

On that note, take a look at three Mumbai Indians players who could have a breakthrough season in IPL 2023.

#1 Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh made his maiden appearance in the IPL last year, playing five matches for the five-time champions.

The Punjab all-rounder didn't manage to be a standout last season, scoring 45 runs and taking six wickets in the matches he played in.

But that's not to say that he can't prove to be a valuable asset in the years to come.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to learn from his experience last year and return to the side as a much-improved player, trying to burst onto the big stage.

#2 Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani isn't a household name yet, but the left-arm spinner from Mumbai is certainly making a name for himself with his performances, mostly in the red-ball format.

His T20 numbers aren't too shabby at all either, with the spinner having taken 40 wickets in 35 matches at an economy rate of 6.79.

The southpaw has some decent upside with the bat in hand as well. Mulani isn't known for his big-hitting prowess but can certainly provide some value lower down the order.

Mumbai Indians have missed a player of Krunal Pandya's skill set in their side, and Mulani might be the one to fill that void.

#3 Nehal Wadhera

Mumbai Indians picked Nehal Wadhera at the IPL 2023 auction for a base price of ₹20 lakh.

The all-rounder from Punjab has only played four first-class matches in his young career so far and has done well in a limited amount of time. He has amassed 370 runs in that time, including a century and a double century.

The 22-year-old is a left-handed batter who also chips in as a bowler with some leg spin. That alone makes him a valuable addition to the squad based on the skillset he possesses.

Inspired by Yuvraj Singh, the Punjab all-rounder could burst onto the scene if he manages to bring the same kind of panache to his game in both departments.

Poll : 0 votes