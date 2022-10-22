3 New Zealand players who might be playing their last T20 World Cup

Having fallen at the final hurdle at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, New Zealand will look to go one step better this time around in Australia. The Kiwis are placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 alongside the hosts, England, Afghanistan, Ireland, and Sri Lanka.

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand once again as they set out to clinch their maiden title. While they finished runners-up in the tri-series against Pakistan, one that also involved Bangladesh, they were humbled by South Africa in the first warm-up fixture. Their second warm-up game against India was washed out without the toss taking place.

Historically, the Blackcaps have struggled on Australian soil across formats and this will be put to the test yet again over the next few weeks. There is enough pedigree within their ranks, although they must bring all of that to the fore to make a statement.

Some of their most experienced players, however, may not be around the next time New Zealand play this tournament in 2024.

Here's a look at three players in their squad who could make one last appearance in the tournament.

#3 Trent Boult

A fast-bowler's workload is bound to be rigorous and managing it is of utmost importance for the team and the player himself. Trent Boult has done well in that sense and is as fit as ever at the age of 33.

However, he turned down a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), citing the need to spend more time with his young family. While he remains available for selection and is part of the Kiwis' T20 World Cup squad, he could clearly have a far lesser role to play in time to come.

This could, inadvertently, see his presence at the international level reduced. It shouldn't be a surprise then if this T20 World Cup turns out to be his last for the Blackcaps.

#2 Martin Guptill

New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is, Martin Guptill, isn't a sure starter anymore in their playing XI. The fact that he played just a solitary game in the recently concluded tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan while batting at No. 3 lends further weight to that notion.

Guptill has mustered only 232 runs in 10 innings in T20Is this year, failing to notch a single half-century along the way. With this in mind, New Zealand could well continue to open the batting with the combination of Finn Allen and Devon Conway at this T20 World Cup.

Guptill isn't getting any younger either, having recently turned 36. If the Kiwis continue to look beyond him in their starting XI, there is a chance he may not feature in another T20 World Cup.

#1 Kane Williamson

The period post last year's T20 World Cup has been a very tough one for Kane Williamson. The New Zealand skipper's long-standing elbow injury kept him out of the game for nearly four months before he endured a wretched time with the bat in IPL 2022.

It spilled across formats and while he showed signs of regaining his rhythm during the tri-series, his form remains the Blackcaps' biggest concern. With time, his workload will come under the scanner and he might have to pick and choose between formats.

Ready replacements are perhaps more abundantly available in the T20I format as opposed to ODIs and Tests. The 50-over World Cup is lined up next year and New Zealand's Test team is undergoing a transitionary phase. If it does come to making a decision between formats, this could end up being Williamson's last T20 World Cup.

