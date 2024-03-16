3 opening combinations Delhi Capitals can try in IPL 2024 ft. David Warner & Jake Fraser-McGurk

One of the most underperforming teams in the history of IPL, Delhi Capitals will be looking to claim their maiden IPL title with the 17th season of the cash-rich league slated to kick off from March 22. Right from the inaugural season back in 2008, Delhi always had a well-oiled unit but hasn't managed to lift the title so far.

The return of Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise will surely bolster their chances. The wicket-keeper batter has been declared fully fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but it will be interesting to see whether he takes the wicket-keeping role after such a long absence from the game.

Delhi had a forgettable season in 2023 and the absence of Pant forced the team management to shuffle around with the team combination and the batting order which led to more confusion as they eventually finished the season in the ninth place with just five wins from their 14 games.

With Pant back at the helm, we might see some exciting decisions being taken which also includes the opening combination. Having said that, let us have a look at three possible opening combinations that Delhi might look at in the upcoming IPL.

#3 David Warner & Jake Fraser-McGurk

Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old swashbuckling Australian opener who recently retired from the longest format of the game should be an automatic pick in the playing XI given his class and ability to tear apart any bowling attack. David Warner is someone who can mix caution with aggression and play according to the situation of the game.

Ever since the start of his professional career, Warner has been an opener and that might not change in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Jake Fraser-McGurk, another flamboyant Australian batter, could be a viable option at the top of the order.

The 21-year-old can decimate any bowling attack and what makes him a special player is his ability to pick any length and deposit that for a six without any fuss. This will be his first IPL and the youngster could be given a leeway at the top of the order.

#2 David Warner & Shai Hope

Australia v West Indies ODI Series Launch

Another opening combination that might work for the Delhi Capitals could be the pair of David Warner and Shai Hope. While Warner is a predominantly attacking batter who tends to take advantage of the powerplay and keep blazing his way through the innings, Shai Hope is someone who can play the sheet anchor's role if required.

Hope is one of the finest ODI batters going around and his ability to find the gap without taking too many risks makes him a special player. In the last year and a half, he has also improved drastically on his power game which has been on display in the last few series.

#1 David Warner & Prithvi Shaw

Warner and Prithvi Shaw could be the first-choice openers for the Delhi Capitals and we might see them walk out together for their first game. Prithvi Shaw hasn't been in the best of touches in recent times but given the abundance of talent he possesses, he could be the go-to man for the Capitals, at least for the initial few matches.

When on song, Shaw can make any bowling attack look clueless. He oozes class with every stroke he plays but some of the chinks in his armor has been exposed off late and the bowlers could target those areas. He looked in good touch during the Ranji Trophy and will be hopeful of making it big in the upcoming IPL.