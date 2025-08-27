3 overseas bowlers who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction ft. Trent Boult

Quality overseas players are always in high demand at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The 2026 edition of the event, which is a mini auction, promises to provide plenty of non-Indian names the opportunity to make life-changing money.

Ad

However, not all of them end up justifying their price tags. This is especially true for overseas bowlers, with pacers in particular often falling short of expectations in a tough, batting-friendly league. In IPL 2025, a few of these names failed to deliver despite being on lucrative contracts and might be in line for a pay cut.

On that note, here are three overseas bowlers who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.

Ad

Trending

#3 Trent Boult

2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Trent Boult was one of MI's marquee signings at the IPL 2025 auction as he fetched ₹12.5 crore. The five-time IPL champions intended for the left-armer's new-ball ability and experience to make an impact at the Wankhede Stadium, but that wasn't the case.

Ad

Without much movement on offer, Boult wasn't as effective as MI would've liked at any phase of the innings. In 16 matches, he picked up a decent 22 wickets, but his economy rate of 8.97 was on the higher side. More importantly, the Kiwi didn't offer enough at the death to warrant taking up an overseas pacer slot.

Boult still has some cricket left in him and is one of the fittest names on the circuit, but he's likely to warrant such a big amount at the 2026 auction. But MI would want their star overseas recruit to produce a little more with the ball and offer more versatility. So, as they once did with Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Indians could release him and buy him back at a cheaper price.

Ad

#2 Kagiso Rabada

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Signed for nearly ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Kagiso Rabada featured in just four matches for the Gujarat Titans (GT). His economy rate was an unimpressive 11.57, and his participation in the tournament was curtailed by a reported drug-related issue.

Ad

The Titans might be forced to release Rabada to give themselves the funds necessary to strengthen other areas of their lineup. His T20 form hasn't been particularly promising, and GT have enough resources in the domestic seam department to offset the South African's potential absence.

That said, however, buying Rabada back at a cheaper price - which he is primed to be available at - would be a smart move. His hit-the-deck style of bowling is perfectly suited to Ahmedabad, and he has the experience Ashish Nehra values so highly.

Ad

#1 Maheesh Theekshana

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Maheesh Theekshana picked up just 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.76 in IPL 2025. The Sri Lankan, who was signed for ₹4.4 crore, couldn't be the wicket-taking spinner the Rajasthan Royals (RR) desperately needed.

Ad

Even last year, RR struggled with their budget as they had barely any funds to secure their prime targets at the auction. Releasing Theekshana into the auction pool to give themselves some breathing room seems necessary, especially with the spinner's stock being low at the time.

The Royals have the overseas slots to play a spinner, and if he is at his best, Theekshana can offer a decent amount of phase coverage and defensive prowess. If he can be secured at something close to his base price, that would be a win for Rajasthan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More