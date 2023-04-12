3 overseas combinations CSK could try in IPL 2023 when Maheesh Theekshana returns

As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), they will welcome two familiar faces back into the fold.

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have joined the squad after completing their international duties and are likely to be available for selection. The former, in particular, is expected to be a key cog in the side, having had a breakout season last year.

CSK have already fielded all six available overseas players in IPL 2023. Apart from Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, who missed the last match, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala and Devon Conway have turned out in yellow this year.

The Super Kings are spoilt for choice and will need to find a way to incorporate Theekshana in their playing XI without damaging the balance too much.

Here are three overseas combinations CSK could try in IPL 2023 when Maheesh Theekshana returns.

#3 Theekshana instead of Conway with Stokes as an opener

Devon Conway's form in IPL 2023 has been poor away from home

Devon Conway clearly has the faith of the CSK management and is an excellent option at Chepauk. But the opener has certain shortcomings that have been exposed away from home in IPL 2023.

Conway is an excellent player of spin but is vulnerable against swing and seam, especially early on in his innings. The Kiwi might be a luxury CSK can't afford, with fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cut from a similar cloth as well.

The Super Kings splurged on Ben Stokes at the IPL 2023 auction, and the Englishman is at his best at the top of the order. Dropping Conway for Theekshana would allow CSK to open the innings with Stokes, thereby getting the best out of him. It would also give Gaikwad a pace shield, something he hasn't had since Faf du Plessis left.

#2 Theekshana instead of Stokes

Ben Stokes [right] is dealing with a toe injury right now

Stokes is currently on the mend from a toe injury, but CSK might be perfectly fine in his absence. In fact, they might not even need the star all-rounder to come up with contributions.

While this isn't something that is realistic, given Stokes' massive price tag and the relationship he shares with MS Dhoni, Chennai's ideal playing XI might not feature their marquee pick.

Without Stokes, CSK could play Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Theekshana and Conway at home and on spin-friendly surfaces. On the road, if the conditions assist pace, they could sacrifice one of the spin-bowling all-rounders for either Dwaine Pretorius or Sisanda Magala.

#1 Theekshana instead of Santner

CSK already have a left-arm spinner in Ravindra Jadeja

Santner has been excellent so far in IPL 2023, but Ravindra Jadeja's improved bowling displays could mean that CSK can manage without two left-arm spinners in their playing XI.

Theekshana, along with Conway, Stokes and Moeen, could form a lethal overseas core that features players of all kinds and also justifies the players' price tags and recent performances.

The Super Kings would have enviable balance in their side, resulting in them not needing different teams home and away. This seems to be the most likely option when all of their overseas stars are available for selection, although Santner hasn't done much to warrant being dropped.

