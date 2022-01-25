3 overseas players from the two-crore list who might go unsold at the IPL auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for its 15th season which will reportedly get underway in March this year. The cash-rich league will now have 10 teams battling out for the title, with two new franchises added to the fore.

The eight teams from the previous editions have announced their player retentions for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, also announced their three core players before the auction.

A total of 1214 players have registered for the upcoming mega-auction. The auction is expected to be a 2-day event scheduled for February 12 and 13. A total of 49 players are in the pool of players whose base price will be 2 crores. The list includes 17 Indians and 32 overseas players, who will be hoping to bag an IPL contract.

The list of Indian players includes the likes of Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan and, Shreyas Iyer, to name a few. Meanwhile, the overseas players include the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Quinton de Kock, Dwayne Bravo and Odeam Smith are a few players whose base price will be 2 crores.

We take a look at three overseas players who might end up going unsold in the upcoming mega-auction.

#3 Craig Overton

Craig Overton plays for Somerset in the Vitality Blast.

Some players have managed to make a name for themselves and stumbled into IPL contracts with impressive performances in Test matches against India. Just ask Moeen Ali. More recently, Craig Overton played a couple of Test matches against the subcontinent side and delivered decent performances.

However, the all-rounder doesn't boast a great record in the shortest format of the name. Nor did he wield his willow in Test matches like Moeen did against India.

In 61 T20 matches, Overton has taken 56 wickets at an economy rate of 8.89. The all-rounder hasn't impressed with the bat either, amassing 332 runs at an average of just under 17 and a measly strike rate of under 120.

With the franchises looking for a match-winning all-rounder to fit into their side, Overton doesn't offer the explosive T20 product most sides are looking for. However, his English counterpart David Willey could be a notable name picked up at the IPL auction.

#2 Imran Tahir

The veteran leg-spinner was recently in the news after he notched up his maiden half-century in a T20 game. While Imran Tahir continues to weave his magic in tournaments around the world, the IPL might be a bit too much for the veteran Proteas player.

The 42-year old leg-spinner was a key part of the Chennai Super Kings' success over the years. Tahir has played 59 matches in the IPL, picking up 82 wickets at a strike rate of 16 and an economy rate of 7.76.

However, with overseas combinations for teams and age finally catching up, it seems like Tahir has already played his last game in the cash-rich league. He played just one solitary game in the IPL last year, picking up two wickets.

#1 James Vince

James Vince in action during England's second T20I vs West Indies.

James Vince has been steadily scoring runs in the shortest format. A string of recent good performances have opened the door for the England international to make his return to the T20 side that is currently touring the West Indies.

The Hampshire batter has been in demand for franchise T20 tournaments around the globe. However, Vince opted out of last year's IPL auction to focus on the domestic season.

Vince has played 14 T20Is for his national side, scoring 358 runs at an average of a shade over 25 and a strike rate of 123. While Vince could be a handy top-order backup for any side, there might be more explosive options in that role which the franchises will be looking to target.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar