3 sides that could target Mitchell Marsh at the IPL 2022 Auction

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was one of Australia's standout stars in their recent triumph at the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder scored 215 runs in the major tournament, with an average of 43 and a strike rate of close to 139, playing a pivotal role in helping Australia win their first T20 trophy.

The 30-year old has had some prior experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has failed to make any sort of noticeable impact. Marsh appeared for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 but was unable to create any sort of lasting impression.

Marsh was then bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price of INR 2 crores in the IPL 2020 Auction. However, he only played a handful of games before missing a large chunk of the season. The Perth Scorchers all-rounder also missed out on the IPL 2021 season.

However, the all-rounder is finally living up to his potential and making an impact in the shortest format of the game. With the IPL 2022 Auction around the corner, there will be a few sides that will be eyeing Marsh's signature.

Here's a look at three sides that might spend the big bucks on the Australian:

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a side that have been searching for a valuable all-rounder to add to their ranks for some time now. Having stuck with Daniel Christian for a brief period in last year's IPL, they will be looking for an upgrade on the Australian all-rounder.

The retirement of AB de Villiers means that RCB will be on the hunt for a reliable number three option who could provide some stability to their batting line-up. With his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell already at RCB, the Bangalore franchise has the chance to acquire two players who played a pivotal part in Australia's T20 World Cup campaign.

#2 Mumbai Indians

With Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya not retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction, they will be another side on the look out for a reliable number three option.

Mitchell Marsh is perhaps one of the best replacements Mumbai will be able to find going around. Not only can he chip in with a few overs with the ball, he can also provide some solidity to a new-look middle order for the five-time champions. The pitch at Wankhede could also suit a batter of Marsh's capabilities.

#1 One of the new franchises

BCCI @BCCI



More Details 🔽

bcci.tv/articles/2021/… 🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces the successful bidders for two new Indian Premier League FranchisesMore Details 🔽 🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces the successful bidders for two new Indian Premier League FranchisesMore Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2021/…

The BCCI recently announced that two new sides in Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be part of a 10-team IPL starting next season. As both sides will be given the option of signing three players before the auction takes place, they will be targeting Mitchell Marsh as one of their marquee players when the auction comes around.

With his experience and quality in all three departments, Marsh could be an invaluable asset to any IPL side that might sign him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee