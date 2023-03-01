3 overseas superstars who did not deserve to be picked at the WPL 2023 Auction

Each of the five franchises had six overseas spots to fill at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) auction.

All 30 slots were filled, with Ashleigh Gardner being the costliest overseas player to be sold (₹3.2 crore). Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Beth Mooney and Sophie Ecclestone were in high demand as well.

While all these names are among the best players in the world, others found takers despite arguably not offering enough to make the grade.

Here are three overseas superstars who did not deserve to be picked at the WPL 2023 auction.

#3 Tara Norris

The only Associate player to be picked in the WPL 2023 auction, Tara Norris is an exciting talent. The Delhi Capitals snapped her up for her base price of ₹10 lakh.

Norris has been quite consistent for the Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy. Additionally, as a left-arm pacer, she offers something that isn't easy to find in the women's game.

However, she might not be at the standard of the other overseas players in the WPL. Norris has played just five T20Is for USA Women, with four wickets to her name. The 24-year-old is also not very capable with the bat, something that is usually valued among overseas picks in Indian franchise leagues.

#2 Jess Jonassen

Another Delhi Capitals player to make this list, Jess Jonassen was signed by the franchise for her base price of ₹50 lakh.

The recent T20 World Cup winner is one of the most versatile spinners in the world, with her ability to operate at any stage of the innings. She has played an important role in Australia's dominance across formats over the last few years.

However, Indian franchise leagues are generally wary of picking specialist overseas spinners, especially of the finger-spin variety. So while Jonassen is a canny operator, she might not be good enough to take up an overseas slot on a consistent basis. The left-arm spinner is also not a particularly effective T20 batter.

There are several capable spinners on the domestic circuit, and the Capitals could've looked elsewhere.

#1 Erin Burns

Erin Burns has been a regular in the Women's Big Bash League. In 73 matches, she has notched up 1,093 runs at an average of 21.86 and a strike rate of 122.2, with six fifties to her name.

However, Burns isn't a regular international player, having made only six appearances for Australia across formats and played just one innings in those matches. She also hasn't played international cricket since 2019, meaning that she hasn't been tested at the highest level often enough.

While several international batters like Laura Wolvaardt went unsold, Burns found a team in the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who acquired her for ₹30 lakh. She is definitely a more dynamic batter than the likes of Wolvaardt, but she's also 34 years old without much international experience.

Burns was a rather strange pick at the WPL 2023 auction.

