3 past IPL performers who CSK could sign as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary in IPL 2023

Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary was one of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) best performers during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Choudhary was expensive at times, as reflected in his economy rate of 9.32, but the young swing bowler was lethal in the powerplay in Deepak Chahar's absence. He scalped 16 wickets in the 13 matches he played last year, impressing captain MS Dhoni with his control and smarts.

However, reports suggest that CSK are not optimistic about having Choudhary's services to call upon this year. The 26-year-old has been on the sidelines since December and is all set to miss the upcoming IPL season with injury.

There are several young left-arm pacers the Super Kings could target as potential replacement signings. If they want a little more experience, as they generally do, there is no shortage of names either.

Here are three past IPL performers who CSK could sign as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary in IPL 2023.

#3 Dhawal Kulkarni

Dhawal Kulkarni is one of the most experienced domestic fast bowlers on the circuit right now. The 34-year-old has been around right from the IPL's inception and has played for three franchises.

Kulkarni hasn't experienced much success in the league since the 2016 edition, in which he scalped 18 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.42. The fast bowler has picked up just 13 wickets since then and has featured in only two matches over the last three campaigns.

Nevertheless, Kulkarni remains a canny operator who could fit into the MS Dhoni mold at CSK. He swings the new ball and has a plethora of cutters in his armory, two skills that could come in handy at Chepauk. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the experienced campaigner join the Men in Yellow.

#2 Ishan Porel

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #BENvSAU Ishan Porel’s short-ball ploy works as Sheldon Jackson finds the fielder placed exactly for it. Jackson (59 off 105) can’t believe his luck but the 95-run stand is finally broken. #RanjiTrophyFinal Ishan Porel’s short-ball ploy works as Sheldon Jackson finds the fielder placed exactly for it. Jackson (59 off 105) can’t believe his luck but the 95-run stand is finally broken. #RanjiTrophyFinal #BENvSAU https://t.co/LmrZYfHFqI

Ishan Porel was one of the names who went surprisingly unsold during the IPL 2023 auction. The Bengal fast bowler was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for three seasons without many opportunities.

Porel featured in just one game for PBKS, picking up one wicket and conceding 39 runs in his four overs. The 24-year-old has played 20 T20 games in his career, over the course of which he has 30 scalps at an excellent economy rate of 6.71.

Porel is a tall bowler who can get the ball to move around and trouble the batters with his pace and bounce. He could end up being a shrewd signing for CSK, who might be able to use his unique skillset to great effect.

#1 Sandeep Warrier

Sandeep Warrier has been in the mix in both domestic cricket and the IPL for a while now.

The 31-year-old has played five matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scalping two wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.88. He even made his international bow in 2021, when the Men in Blue went on their COVID-stricken tour of Sri Lanka.

Warrier currently plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, and that could influence CSK's desire to snap him up. He has played as many as 68 T20 matches in his career and has returned 62 wickets at an economy rate of 7.2.

