3 PBKS players who are not in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Shashank Singh

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is approaching thick and fast. The buzz and excitement among Indian fans ahead of IPL 2025 is likely to be at an all-time high, considering that the national team have won two ICC trophies since the last season of IPL - the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ad

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one team that would want to start IPL 2025 on a winning note. The Punjab franchise have failed to win the coveted IPL trophy in the last 17 seasons. The closest they came to winning the trophy was in 2014, when they reached the final before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS went into the IPL 2025 auction with the highest purse i.e. ₹110.50 crores and have completely revamped their team from the previous season.

Ad

Trending

However, a few players are not in form ahead of IPL 2025, which could be a cause of concern for PBKS. Here is a look at three such players:

#1 Shashank Singh

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shashank Singh made a name for himself in IPL 2024. In 14 innings with the bat, he scored 354 runs at a healthy average of 44.25 at an astounding strike rate of 164.65. Such was his impact that he was only one of the two players retained by PBKS ahead of IPL 2025.

Post his heroics in IPL 2024, Shashank has been struggling to score runs. In five innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, the right-hander scored just 102 runs at an average of 20.40.

Ad

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, he batted on three occasions and scored 68 runs in three innings. He has not played any competitive cricket post January 5, 2025.

Thus, Shashank Singh's form could be of concern for PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 with a highest score of 32*.

#2 Vijaykumar Vyshak

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pacer was acquired by PBKS during IPL 2025 auction for a sum of ₹1.80 crore. He played the last two IPL seasons for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Vijaykumar Vyshak had a forgettable Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He bowled 22 overs for Karnataka in the said tournament and picked up a solitary wicket and conceded 120 runs. He also had an ordinary outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. In six matches, he leaked 218 runs in 21.2 overs and picked up only five wickets.

Ad

Vyshak could be one of the main Indian strike bowlers for PBKS and his loss of form could be worrisome for the franchise.

#3 Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera has moved from Mumbai Indians to PBKS - Source: Getty

Nehal Wadhera was a part of the Mumbai Indians for the past two IPL seasons. He played a few handy knocks for the franchise in the middle-order.

Ad

Considering Wadhera's ability to be consistent, he was acquired by PBKS for a whooping sum of ₹4.20 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. However, Wadhera's recent T20 form is a bit of a concern. In SMAT 2024, 25, the left-hander scored 97 runs in six innings at an average of 16.16.

PBKS would be hopeful that Wadhera gets back to form in the early stages of IPL 2025 as he is expected to be one of their mainstays in the middle-order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️