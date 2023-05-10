3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs DC, Match 55 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 10). CSK are in the driver's seat to make the playoffs as a win in their previous game propelled them to second in the points table.

The Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, have also enjoyed a bit of a surge in form of late. Although they are last in the points table, their thumping win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game will have given them some confidence.

David Warner and Co. know that each game is a virtual knockout and will certainly have some match-ups with the hosts that they need to negotiate. On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups:

#3 Mitchell Marsh vs Ravindra Jadeja

Mitchell Marsh has shown signs of returning back to form and that's been a massive bonus for DC as they will need their No. 3 to control the game in the middle overs. He will meet a familiar foe in Ravindra Jadeja, who has been sensational for CSK this season.

Jadeja troubled Marsh in the ODI series between India and Australia just before the IPL and that adds even more context to this match-up. Marsh has scored just 16 runs in the 21 balls that he has faced from Jadeja in T20 cricket and has been dismissed once.

#2 Devon Conway vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has blown hot and cold this season for the Capitals but will still be an important cog in their wheel as the conditions in Chepauk will suit the spinners. However, he has a negative match-up in CSK's star opener Devon Conway.

Surprisingly, Kuldeep, who is most efficient against left-handers, has conceded 51 runs in just 19 balls that he has bowled to Conway in T20s. The in-form opener seems to have a measure of Kuldeep Yadav. It will be interesting to see what the wrist-spinner has up his sleeve this time around.

#1 David Warner vs Maheesh Theekshana

If the match against the Mumbai Indians is anything to go by, Chennai are set to dish out another slow and low surface to Delhi and this is where David Warner could be tested. The DC skipper has been their highest run-scorer this season but hasn't had a big score of late.

CSK have a favorable match-up for Warner in the form of Maheesh Theekshana. The Sri Lankan spinner has conceded 56 runs in 41 balls against Warner in T20s but has dismissed the Aussie thrice. With both players backing themselves to dominate the other, this will be quite an intriguing match-up.

