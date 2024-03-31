3 player battles to watch out for in DC vs CSK, Match 13 of IPL 2024 ft. David Warner vs Ravindra Jadeja

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings at the YSR Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam in the 13th match of IPL 2024 on March 31, Sunday.

The Capitals are playing some of their games in the early phase of this season in Vizag owing to the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla) in Delhi having borne a lot of wear and tear in the WPL.

They have lost both the games that they have played this season - to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - whereas CSK have been victorious in their two encounters so far.

This clash between DC and CSK will be watched widely across the world as it comes on a Sunday, and one can expect the players to put up a show for the millions of spectators watching.

In this listicle, we bring to you three player battles to watch out for in this game:

David Warner, on whose shoulders almost the entirety of Delhi Capitals' hopes rest this season, will come up against his old foe Ravindra Jadeja in this game.

The left-handed opener knows a thing or two about tackling Jadeja, and will be keen on showing it to the lovers of the game here in Vizag.

Warner, who is known for his swashbuckling shots all across the ground, will be keen on employing the slog sweep against Jadeja but will not be granted gifts by the latter.

Although Warner will fancy himself to come up trumps against the left-arm spin of Jadeja, he will have to tread with caution.

South African speed merchant Anrich Nortje is just coming back from an injury, which means that he is a tad rusty.

However, his presence in the Delhi Capitals side has given them a fillip of confidence, as was seen in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

Nortje will have to deal with a certain Rachin Ravindra plying his trade at the top of the order for CSK in this game in Vizag.

Ravindra has taken the cricketing world by storm with his antics over the last year and a half and has also hit the ground running in the IPL this season.

The southpaw will have to negate the express pace that Nortje generates as well as deploy his shots against his hard-hitting lengths.

India and Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is known to be one of the most aggressive openers in the country.

With DC going through a rough patch, they may choose to play him at the top of the order and change their fortunes for the better.

He is known to play well on the rise and use his hands to good effect when it comes to dealing with balls with width. However, Shaw has a weakness for balls coming into him when he is new to the crease.

This weakness of his will be exploited to the fullest by CSK seamer Deepak Chahar, who, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is one of the finest proponents of swing bowling in the country at the moment.

Chahar has the ability to swing the ball both ways and trouble batters who lose their shape trying to get to his deliveries using their hands instead of better footwork.

Shaw's head is known to fall whenever he faces inswingers, and Chahar must have made good note of it.