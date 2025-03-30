3 player battles to watch out for in DC vs SRH, Match 10 of IPL 2025 ft. Travis Head 

Delhi Capitals (DC) will cross swords with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The contest will be played on Sunday, March 30, in what will be the first match of the double header.

DC are in good form heading into the contest, having won their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH, meanwhile, have had a topsy-turvy ride so far, winning their first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and losing their next against LSG.

Nonetheless, players of both teams are in good form, and it’ll be a mouthwatering contest if they carry the same form and momentum into their upcoming game.

On that note, here are three player battles to watch out for ahead of the DC vs SRH match-up:

Heinrich Klaasen vs Axar Patel

Heinrich Klaasen has stood up to the occasion whenever SRH have been in need, and he will continue to do that going forward as well. But there has to be someone to derail his momentum, and in this game, it can be Axar Patel.

The two players have faced off in nine T20 innings, with Klaasen scoring 84 runs off 46 deliveries in these games at a strike rate of 182.60. The DC captain has got the better of the SRH middle-order batter just once in T20s, and has maintained a bowling strike rate of 10.95.

Faf du Plessis vs Pat Cummins

Expand Tweet

DC’s previous match saw Faf du Plessis showing glimpses of his old self with the bat as he racked up a quick 29 off 18, including three fours and a couple of sixes to provide his side with a good start. Cummins had an awful start to the tournament, but hit the right chords in the previous encounter despite SRH’s loss.

He walked out to bat in the middle order and notched up three consecutive sixes off the first three balls he faced, before being dismissed on the fourth delivery. With the ball, he picked up two wickets in three overs while conceding 29 runs. His efforts, unfortunately, went in vain.

With the two in-form players set to go up against each other, it’ll be interesting to see who gets the upper hand. The SRH skipper has dismissed Du Plessis thrice in 70 balls of 11 innings, while the former RCB skipper has struck at 182.85 and scored 128 runs off the mentioned deliveries.

Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc

Two mighty Australians will be up against each other when SRH and DC lock horns on Sunday afternoon. While Travis Head will open the batting innings for SRH, Mitchell Starc will take over the new-ball duties for DC.

In IPL, the two players have played each other just once, with Head facing just a couple of deliveries off Starc, scoring no runs, and getting dismissed on the second ball he faced. Though they don’t have many stats against each other in IPL, they’ve been staunch rivals in the domestic arena, where Starc has gotten Head out on many occasions.

It hasn’t happened very often, but Head has struggled against left-arm swing at times. Starc will hope to bowl as many outswingers aimed at the top of off to get the better of Head.

