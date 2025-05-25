3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs CSK, Match 67 of IPL 2025 ft. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off on Sunday, May 25, in their respective final matches of the IPL 2025 league stage. The game will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While GT are the current table toppers, CSK will finish at the bottom for the first time in IPL history, having lost 10 of their 13 matches so far. Led by Shubman Gill, Gujarat has nine wins out of 13 matches and sits comfortably with 18 points.

A victory against CSK today will secure them a top-two finish, allowing them to advance directly to Qualifier 1 for a chance to enter the final. However, if the five-time champions beat GT, the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians will have an opportunity to claim a top-two spot.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three player matchups to watch in the upcoming GT vs CSK encounter:

#3 Khaleel Ahmed vs Shubman Gill

Khaleel Ahmed has performed decently with the new ball. Although he started his campaign well, he couldn’t maintain that level consistently and has struggled to take wickets in the later stages of the tournament.

Shubman Gill, the newly appointed Test captain of India, has been in excellent form and will hope to carry that momentum into GT’s final league game against CSK. The last time these teams met at this venue, Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored centuries, leading GT to a 35-run victory.

In 29 deliveries across six innings, Ahmed has dismissed Gill twice, with the GT opener scoring 44 runs against the CSK pacer.

#2 Urvil Patel vs Mohammed Siraj

Urvil Patel made an immediate impact in his debut game for CSK and stood out with the bat. A talented T20 batsman, Patel was expected to continue that form in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) but was dismissed for a duck. With two very different performances so far, Urvil will aim to be at his best while playing at his home ground in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj had an excellent start to his campaign, but his form has declined as the tournament progressed. He has struggled to take wickets in the powerplay, so the CSK top-order batsman will look to exploit this matchup against the GT pacer.

#1 Dewald Brevis vs Rashid Khan

Dewald Brevis has been CSK’s shining star. The South African batter was included in the squad after Gurjapneet Singh sustained an injury. Although CSK had fallen behind by this point, Brevis has consistently surprised everyone each time he dons the yellow jersey.

The 22-year-old has successfully attacked both pacers and spinners, aiming to provide momentum during the middle overs. Here’s when he’s likely to face the spin-bowling expert Rashid Khan. While the Afghan spinner would typically win this battle, Brevis's current form makes him the favorite to come out on top.

