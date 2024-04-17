3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs DC, Match 32 of IPL 2024 ft. Rashid Khan vs Jake Fraser-McGurk

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 32 of IPL 2024 later tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans recorded a magnificent victory in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. They will aim to continue their winning momentum when they return to the world's largest cricket stadium tonight.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals got back to the winning track with a fantastic run-chase against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Rishabh Pant and co. will aim to replicate that performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

DC have fond memories of playing at this venue. Last year, the Capitals successfully defended a 131-run target against the Titans in a low-scoring thriller on this ground.

Before the Capitals play against the Titans in IPL 2024, here's a list of three player battles which can decide the winner of tonight's match.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Jake Fraser-McGurk

Delhi Capitals' new signing Jake Fraser-McGurk announced his arrival in style with a match-winning half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Australian youngster destroyed the LSG bowling lineup by hitting two fours and five sixes in his 55-run knock.

Notably, Fraser-McGurk took Krunal Pandya to the cleaners. Krunal had been quite economical in IPL 2024 before the game against DC. However, the Aussie batter relentlessly attacked him, forcing him to bowl a 116.2 km/h bouncer in the end.

Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell of 1/18 in four overs for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals in their last game. If DC attack Rashid, GT will panic. Captain Rishabh Pant will hope that Fraser-McGurk does the same thing which he did against Lucknow Super Giants.

#2 Umesh Yadav vs Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has produced some fine batting performances in IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. He has gotten off to good starts in the majority of the games. However, Shaw still struggles a bit against the swinging new ball.

Gujarat Titans have an experienced powerplay bowler in Umesh Yadav. Home captain Shubman Gill will entrust Yadav with the responsibility to dismiss Shaw cheaply in tonight's encounter. For the record, Yadav has dismissed Shaw twice in 21 balls so far.

#3 Rahul Tewatia vs Ishant Sharma

Rahul Tewatia has nailed the finisher's role in his IPL stint with the Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batter played another crucial cameo of 22 from 11 balls in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma has shouldered the death bowling responsibility for his side in IPL 2024. Last year, when Gujarat Titans hosted Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it was Sharma, who stopped Tewatia from pulling off another heist.

Tewatia handed a catch to Rilee Rossouw off Ishant's bowling in the final over when he was batting on 20 from six. In the end, Gujarat Titans lost that game by five runs. Tewatia and Ishant will likely clash in the slog overs of GT's innings again. It will be interesting to see which player wins this battle tonight.

