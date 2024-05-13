3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs KKR, Match 63 of IPL 2024 ft. Rashid Khan vs Sunil Narine

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their final home game of IPL 2024 tonight against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Titans will don the lavender jersey in their final home match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Last year, GT hosted the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 'lavender' day match, in which Shubman Gill scored a century to help the home team register a win. GT fans will hope for a similar performance from their skipper, who smashed a hundred in their previous IPL 2024 match against CSK.

The Titans have registered five wins from 12 matches. They still have a slim chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. On the other side, KKR have already qualified for the next round. They will aim to book a place in Qualifier 1 by finishing in the Top 2 of the standings now.

Before the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans begins, here's a look at the three player battles that may decide the fate of this contest.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Sunil Narine

Rashid Khan has been the most successful bowler for the Gujarat Titans in their brief IPL history. In the last match, stand-in skipper Rahul Tewatia gave Khan the responsibility to bowl the death overs. However, this time, Khan might be asked to bowl in the powerplay.

Sunil Narine has been Kolkata Knight Riders' best batter this season with 412 runs. Narine does not have a great record against Khan though. Last year, Khan dismissed the KKR all-rounder for a golden duck at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narine is in red-hot form this year. It will be interesting to see if the Gujarat Titans spinner can get rid of the KKR all-rounder early once again.

#2 Sai Sudharsan vs Varun Chakravarthy

Sai Sudharsan has been the top-scorer for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 with more than 500 runs to his name. The youngster notched up his maiden IPL ton in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders fans will expect their top wicket-taker Varun Chakravarthy to trouble Sudharsan tonight. Varun and Sudharsan are from Tamil Nadu. The mystery spinner would have a great idea of the left-handed batter's game. This match-up will be exciting.

#3 Noor Ahmad vs Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has not had the best IPL season this year. He has yet to play a memorable knock this season. However, he has fond memories of playing against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Last year, Singh smacked five sixes on a trot to help KKR win against GT at this venue.

Singh returns to the world's largest cricket stadium again. However, Yash Dayal is no longer a part of the Gujarat Titans now. Also, GT might introduce Noor Ahmad into the attack when Singh comes in to bat, as the GT spinner dismissed the dangerous KKR batter last year at the Eden Gardens.

Noor dismissed Singh LBW on 19 runs off 20 balls. The home team's fans will expect the Afghan spinner to maintain his good record against Rinku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback