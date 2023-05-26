3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023

The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The Titans finished atop the points table at the end of the league stage, winning 10 out of 14 matches. However, they succumbed to a heavy defeat in Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium. Gujarat failed to chase down 173 runs, managing to post 157 runs in their 20 overs, falling short by 15 runs.

However, back to home conditions, GT will look to bounce back and make their second IPL final in a row.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have been ruthless in their last few games. Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the Eliminator to book a berth in Qualifier 2.

Gujarat and Mumbai have faced each other twice this season, with the two taking home one game each. The upcoming knockout contest will provide some interesting matchups as both teams eye for a final berth.

On that note, let's take a look at three players battles to watch out for in today's GT vs MI contest.

#1 Mohammed Shami vs MI openers

GT fast bowler Mohammed Shami is the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 26 scalps from 15 matches. His ability to pick up wickets with the new ball is second to none.

With the Ahmedabad wicket known to have some carry, Shami will pose some trouble for inconsistent Mumbai openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Both Rohit and Ishan have had struggles against Shami in the past, striking at 118.52 and 105.56, respectively, in the IPL.

This matchup can very well decide the outcome of the match as a couple of early wickets can put MI on the backfoot.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

Suryakumar Yadav has had a brilliant run in the second half of IPL 2023, leading Mumbai's batting from the front. He has scored a hundred and a fifty in the last five games and also played a handy in the last game against LSG.

Suryakumar's main job will be to nullify Rashid Khan in the middle overs and dominate the proceedings. The Afghan tweaker is yet to dismiss Mumbai's No. 3, with the right-handed batter scoring 67 runs against the former off 47 deliveries.

With both players in their prime form, an exciting match-up is on the cards in Friday's contest.

#3 Kumar Kartikeya vs GT's middle order

MI have used left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in both league games against the Titans. He has picked up three wickets in two matches, including the prized wickets of Shubman Gill and Abhinav Manohar.

Rohit Sharma will once again look to unleash Kartikeya against Gujarat's middle order. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia strike at less than 120 against left-arm spinners.

It will be interesting to see how Gujarat's middle order tackles Kartikeya and dominate the proceedings.

Poll : 0 votes