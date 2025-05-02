3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs SRH, Match 51 of IPL 2025 ft. Travis Head

The 51st match of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will be played on Friday, May 2.
Gujarat are placed fourth on the points table with 12 points from nine games. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are second from bottom with just six points from nine games, having won three games and lost six.
With GT fighting to maintain their place in the top four and SRH looking for a way to get into the top half, this is a crucial contest for both teams. On that note, here are three player battles to watch out for:
#3 Sai Kishore vs Heinrich Klaasen
Sai Kishore has done a decent job with the ball for GT this season, having picked up 12 wickets from nine outings, with his best being a 3/30 in the team’s campaign opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has delivered some crucial spells and will look to repeat his antics against SRH.
Heinrich Klaasen, meanwhile, has taken care of SRH’s middle-order batting really well, especially with other batters struggling to find momentum. Kishore dismissed the dangerous Proteas batter when the two sides faced off earlier this season and GT will be hoping for the 28-year-old to trap the SRH batter yet again.
#2 Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head
One ace will be up against another when Mohammed Siraj bowls to Travis Head during the GT vs SRH clash. Having faced the Indian pacer in just one T20 innings, Head has scored eight runs off five deliveries while also losing his wicket to him once.
Overall, Siraj has great bowling experience against the Australian cricketer and has dismissed him seven times in 16 international innings. This will be one of the most mouthwatering battles to look out for, and could decide the fate of the game.
#1 Pat Cummins vs Jos Buttler
SRH skipper Pat Cummins has, on several occasions, delivered when the team needed it the most, and he’ll look to do the same against the Titans' in-form top-order. GT have thrived in the powerplay, courtesy of the top three batters’ consistent performances.
Jos Buttler is in tremendous form with the bat, having remained unbeaten in his last three outings, recording scores of 97*, 41*, and 50*. If he carries the same momentum against SRH, it’ll be interesting to see how Cummins, as a bowler and a skipper, strategises against the Englishman.
Interestingly, Cummins has dismissed Buttler thrice in 11 T20 innings, while the latter has scored 83 runs off 61 deliveries against the Australian.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS