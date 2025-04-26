3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs PBKS, Match 44 of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 26, at Eden Gardens. Both sides have contrasting campaigns so far in this year's cash-rich league.

KKR have faltered to deceive in IPL 2025 so far, winning only three out of eight matches. They have six points in their kitty and sit in seventh place in the standings with an NRR of +0.212.

PBKS, on the other hand, are currently placed fifth in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.177, including five wins out of eight matches. Punjab lost their previous game to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and will be desperate to bounce back tonight.

Both sides have some quality and in-form players in their rosters. On that note, we look at three interesting player battles to watch out for.

#1 Nehal Wadhera vs Sunil Narine

The young PBKS all-rounder has been in scintillating form, scoring some valuable runs in the middle order for his side. The left-handed batter has amassed 189 runs in seven matches, with a strike rate of 146.51.

However, in their limited meetings, Nehal Wadhera has struggled against veteran KKR spinner Sunil Narine. The southpaw has scored just two runs in seven deliveries against the West Indian tweaker while getting out once.

Narine, who has picked up seven wickets in as many games, will look to control the game in the middle overs, and his duel with Wadhera will be one to watch out for.

#2 Andre Russell vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Veteran KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has failed to repay the trust shown by the management. The giant West Indian has scored just 55 runs and picked up six wickets in eight games so far in IPL 2025.

However, Russell has a good chance of returning to form when he goes up against the PBKS. He will bat in the middle order and face off against senior leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, against whom the Jamaican enjoys a good record.

Russell has scored 99 runs off 50 balls while getting out only once against Chahal in T20s. He boasts a strike rate of 198 against the Indian spinner, and it will be interesting to see how Chahal manages to stop the ace all-rounder.

#3 Shreyas Iyer vs Varun Chakravarthy

The former KKR skipper will be fired to stamp his authority at Eden Gardens, which he once called his home in the IPL. He was unceremoniously left out of the retention list ahead of the mega auction despite leading the team to the title in IPL 2024.

Shreyas Iyer has also been in excellent form with the bat this year, particularly against spinners, striking at 198, and is yet to be dismissed by them.

Varun Chakravarthy, who has seen Iyer go about his business from close quarters, will be responsible for stopping him from exploding in the middle overs. With two superstars going up against each other, it will be worth watching out for.

