3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs DC, Match 26 of IPL 2024 ft. KL Rahul vs Khaleel Ahmed

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle it out in the upcoming match number 26 of IPL 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns. The KL Rahul-led LSG have lost just a single match from their first four outings and are placed third in the points table with a net run rate of 0.775.

Following a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening encounter, Lucknow has turned things around in stunning fashion, securing three wins on the trot. They would aim to continue their impressive run in the competition by trumping Delhi, who have struggled to get going so far.

With just a solitary win after five games, DC languish at the bottom spot in the standings and have a net run rate of -1.370. Barring a 20-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they have failed to impress.

Lucknow have a significant advantage over Delhi in terms of the head-to-head record. DC are still in search of their maiden win against LSG, with the latter coming out on top in all three of their IPL clashes so far.

LSG successfully defended a 164-run target against Gujarat Titans (GT in their previous fixture, winning by 33 runs, with pacer Yash Thakur bagging a stunning five-wicket haul. DC, on the other hand, finished 205/8 in 20 overs while chasing an imposing 234-run total against MI in their last match.

Here, we take a look at three match-ups that could have a significant impact on the result of the LSG vs DC tie.

KL Rahul (LSG) vs Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

LSG skipper KL Rahul returned to competitive cricket at IPL 2024 after a short injury-forced break. However, he hasn't lived up to the fans' expectations, mustering 126 runs from four outings.

The right-handed batter has been a proven campaigner in the league and will be keen to make it count in the upcoming game by getting a big score under his belt. He also has a point to prove after being targeted by a certain section of fans for his strike rate of 128.57.

However, for that, he will have to counter DC's Khaleel Ahmed up front. Rahul has struggled against left-arm pacers in the past, and Khaleel could be DC captain Rishabh Pant's best bet against the star batter.

Khaleel is Delhi's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, bagging seven scalps from five games. He has conceded just 27 runs from 28 balls against Rahul and has dismissed him once.

Krunal Pandya (LSG) vs Rishabh Pant (DC)

Lucknow's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya has been in brilliant form with the ball in IPL 2024, consistently delivering miserly spells for his team. While he has just three wickets from four outings, he has an excellent economy rate of 5.50.

KL Rahul would want the all-rounder to bowl a tidy spell once again in the middle overs. However, he could be up against Rishabh Pant this time around, and he has a rather ordinary record against the southpaw.

Pant has scored 70 runs from just 38 balls against Pandya. However, the crafty spinner has succeeded in dismissing the keeper-batter thrice in the league's history.

The DC skipper has scored 153 runs from five appearances at a strike rate of 154.54 and hand has two half-centuries to his name in IPL 2024.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) vs Anrich Nortje (DC)

Nicholas Pooran has performed admirably for Lucknow in IPL 2024, especially towards the back end of the innings. LSG would rely on the swashbuckling batter for fireworks in the death overs.

With 178 runs from four matches, Pooran is the team's highest run-getter this season. His runs have come at a strike rate of 169.52 and he has been dismissed just once in IPL 2024.

DC desperately need their tearaway speedster Anrich Nortje to fire. The South African fast bowler has six wickets from four outings, but his economy rate is 13.43.

In T20 cricket, Norjte has taken Pooran's wicket twice in four innings, while the batter has mustered 40 runs from 20 balls against the seamer. Their contest in the final overs is expected to be a closely fought battle.