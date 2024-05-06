3 player battles to watch out for in MI vs SRH, Match 55 of IPL 2024 ft. Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6, in match number 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to secure just three wins from 11 outings and need a miraculous turnaround at this stage.

Pat Cummins' Hyderabad, on the other hand, have six victories to their name after 10 matches. The 2016 champions are currently placed fourth in the standings. A win here would take them to the third position.

This will be the second time that Mumbai and Hyderabad will face each other this season. When the two teams met earlier, SRH registered a massive 277-run total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

MI did not go down without a fight despite the daunting target. The five-time champions finished 246/5 in 20 overs, suffering a 31-run defeat. The reverse fixture between the star-studded teams is also expected to be a high-octane one.

Here, we take a look at three match-ups from the MI vs SRH match that could have a significant impact on the result.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI) vs Marco Jansen (SRH)

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled to score runs consistently this season. The ace opener has scored 326 runs from 11 innings at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 154.50.

Sharma has also been troubled by left-arm fast bowlers, getting out five times to them. SRH captain Pat Cummins could use tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen up front in search of an early breakthrough.

It is worth mentioning that Sharma has gotten out six times within the powerplay in IPL 2024, making the contest between the veteran batter and Jansen would be crucial for both sides.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) vs Travis Head (SRH)

Mumbai's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been in spectacular form this year. The speedster is currently the Purple Cap holder of IPL 2024, picking up 17 wickets from 11 innings at a brilliant economy rate of 6.25.

The onus will be on Bumrah to provide his team with an impressive start against Hyderabad's explosive opener Travis Head. The southpaw has set the stage ablaze with his blistering batting exploits.

Head has amassed 396 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 194.11. Bumrah is yet to dismiss the left-handed batter in the T20 format and has conceded 23 runs in 17 balls.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs Pat Cummins (SRH)

Suryakumar Yadav notched up a half-century in Mumbai's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 56 runs off 35 balls in a losing cause.

The home team would want the swashbuckling batter to come up with a stunning performance against the dangerous Hyderabad team. Captain Pat Cummins could back himself to do the job against the batting star.

Cummins has dismissed Suryakumar twice in the T20 format. The MI batter has been out eight times this season, and all his dismissals have come against seamers.

