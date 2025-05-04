  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • 3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs LSG, Match 54 of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs LSG, Match 54 of IPL 2025 ft. Shreyas Iyer

By Ankush Das
Modified May 04, 2025 09:59 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

The second game of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-voltage match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Ad

PBKS are fourth in the standings with 13 points from 10 games, including six wins and three defeats. Punjab defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous encounter and will look to keep the winning run going with the playoff race heating up.

On the other hand, LSG are seventh in the table with 10 points, including five wins and as many defeats. Led by Rishabh Pant, the Super Giants must turn their campaign around to finish in the top four. They have lost their previous two encounters and will be desperate to bounce back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With two teams desperate to return home with two points, the encounter will present some intriguing matchups. We take a look at three of them.

#1 Aiden Markram vs Arshdeep Singh

The LSG opener has scored most of the runs for his side at the top in this year's tournament. Aiden Markram has also been in stellar form of late, scoring two half-centuries in his last three outings.

Ad

However, the South African will be challenged by PBKS' seamer Arshdeep Singh. Markram has scored only 26 runs off 20 deliveries against Arshdeep while getting out only once in T20s.

With two in-form players going against each other, it will be an interesting matchup inside the powerplay.

#2 Nicholas Pooran vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The dashing wicketkeeper-batter had an excellent start to the IPL 2025 campaign. However, he has witnessed a dip in form in the last few matches, struggling to convert the starts into big knocks.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran will look to return to form and fancy his chances against Yuzvendra Chahal with the ball coming in. The southpaw has scored 52 runs off 36 deliveries in T20s, while Chahal has dismissed him twice, including once in their previous meeting earlier this year.

Both players will look to dominate the middle phase of the game, which will make this duel enjoyable.

#3 Shreyas Iyer vs Ravi Bishnoi

The PBKS skipper has been in superb form, leading the team from the front. Shreyas Iyer has amassed 360 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 180.90, including four half-centuries.

Ad

Iyer will be Punjab's intent merchant in the middle overs, where he might face Ravi Bishnoi. The young leg spinner has had a sedate IPL 2025 campaign but is a match-winner on his day.

The right-handed batter has scored only 27 runs off 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 122.70, and the duel will be interesting to watch out for during the match between PBKS and LSG.

About the author
Ankush Das

Ankush Das

Twitter icon

Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.

Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.

Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications