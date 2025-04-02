3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs GT, Match 14 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 2, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be RCB's first home game of the season.

The Royal Challengers have won their first two games of the season and occupy the top spot in the standings with four points. They defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the opening night of IPL 2025 before thrashing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. RCB will look to continue the winning momentum and make it three victories in a row.

GT, on the other hand, have had a mixed outing so far in this year's cash-rich league. They lost their first game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but bounced back to beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. Led by Shubman Gill, GT will be riding high on confidence ahead of their fixture against RCB.

Meanwhile, the upcoming contest will present a lot of interesting matchups. On that note, we look at three such battles in the game between RCB and GT.

3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs GT, Match 14 of IPL 2025

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler

The two veteran cricketers come up with individual skill sets, which makes them the best in the business. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be economical in the powerplay and has a happy knack of picking up wickets with the new ball, Jos Buttler is known for maximizing the field restrictions.

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 104 runs off 92 balls against Bhuvneshwar while also getting out seven times so far in the shortest format of the game.

The right-arm pacer had a decent outing in the last game and will be raring to continue the good form against GT, while in-form Buttler will try not to lose his wicket and score as many runs as possible.

#2 Rajat Patidar vs Sai Kishore

Bengaluru skipper has earned a reputation for being the middle-over enforcer. He has scored 904 runs in 32 matches between over seven and 15 at an average of 43 and a strike rate of over 170.

He will be up against an able bowler in Sai Kishore. The left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu is known for his tight line and length and is economical. Thus, his four overs in the middle phase of the game will be extremely crucial.

Sai might go up against Rajat Patidar, and the duel might play a huge role in deciding the outcome of the contest.

#3 Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Siraj

Siraj, who shifted base from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad after being roped in by the Gujarat-based franchise at last year's mega-auction, will be tasked with keeping former RCB skipper Virat Kohli in check.

The duo have played a lot of cricket together for Bengaluru and Team India, which will make the duel worth watching. Both players have been in decent touch in recent times, which makes this matchup even more fascinating.

