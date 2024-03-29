3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs KKR, Match 10 of IPL 2024 ft. Yash Dayal vs Rinku Singh

IPL 2024 returns to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight (March 29) for a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is the first away game of the season for KKR, who started their tournament with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Saturday night.

RCB started IPL 2024 with a loss against the Chennai Super Kings, but they bounced back with a victory over the Punjab Kings a few days ago. Home teams have won all nine matches in this year's IPL so far; RCB will be keen to ensure that the streak stays alive tonight.

Broadcasters have dubbed the RCB vs KKR clash as the 'Maha Match of the Week'. The winner of this 'Maha Match' will likely be decided by the following three player battles.

#1 Yash Dayal (RCB) vs. Rinku Singh (KKR)

Rinku Singh destroyed Yash Dayal in Ahmedabad last year

Almost one year ago, Rinku Singh announced his arrival in the IPL by smashing five consecutive sixes in the 20th over of KKR's innings against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The bowler was Yash Dayal, who has since moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dayal had to defend 28 runs off five balls that night when Rinku went berserk and won the match for his team. IPL 2023 was not the same for Dayal thereafter. Gujarat Titans subsequently released him, and RCB signed him at the IPL 2024 Auction.

So far, Dayal has done a decent job for his new team. However, when he goes up against Rinku tonight, the demons of the past may come back to haunt him. It will be interesting to see which player comes out on top if they go head-to-head in the slog overs of KKR's innings.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) vs. Mitchell Starc (KKR)

Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award in RCB's last match

Virat Kohli won his first Player of the Match award of IPL 2024 on Monday against the Punjab Kings. Opening the batting for RCB, Kohli scored 77 runs off just 49 deliveries to guide the Bengaluru-based franchise to their first win of the season.

With Kohli back in form, KKR will have to ensure that they dismiss him cheaply. Otherwise, he will take the game away quickly. Kolkata will rest their hopes on Mitchell Starc, who has played many matches against Kohli at the international level. This, however, will be the first time Kohli will face Starc in an IPL game.

#3 Mohammed Siraj (RCB) vs. Andre Russell (KKR)

Mohammed Siraj is the most experienced Indian pacer at RCB's disposal

Similar to how Rinku Singh destroyed Yash Dayal last year, Andre Russell has taken Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners in previous seasons of the IPL. However, it hasn't been a completely one-sided battle because Siraj has troubled Russell with his yorkers as well.

A new chapter will be written in the Siraj vs Russell rivalry tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. If Kolkata Knight Riders bat second, this match-up may well end up having a direct impact on the result of this IPL 2024 game.