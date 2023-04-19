3 player battles to watch out for in RR vs LSG, Match 26 of IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 26 of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

This will be Rajasthan's first match of the season in Jaipur. Earlier, they played their first two home matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

With four wins from five matches, Rajasthan are currently placed atop the IPL 2023 points table. Lucknow have also had an impressive start and occupy the second spot with three victories from five games.

RR secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16. They successfully chased down the 178-run target with four balls to spare, thanks to fine half-centuries from Sanju Samson (60) and Shimron Hetmyer (56*).

LSG, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking two-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15, falling to defend a target of 160.

Rajasthan and Lucknow have faced each other twice in the cash-rich league, with RR emerging victorious on both occasions. The upcoming contest featuring the top two teams of the table is expected to be a closely fought battle.

Here's a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact on the RR vs LSG game:

#3 Trent Boult vs KL Rahul

Rajasthan's left-arm pacer Trent Boult has done a fine job with the new ball this season. The senior bowler has provided his team with a wonderful start on most occasions by picking up early wickets.

He has bagged six wickets from four appearances at a decent economy rate of 8.37. Boult could be Sanju Samson's go-to guy against LSG opener KL Rahu, who recently found some form with a 74-run knock against PBKS.

While Rahul has a strike rate of 163.26 against Boult in the IPL, he has struggled against left-arm seamers, especially when there is some swing on offer. He has been dismissed twice by Boult in the IPL.

#2 Jos Buttler vs Mark Wood

Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler has been one of the top performers for the side lately. The right-handed batter was the highest run-getter in the previous edition, finishing with 863 runs from 17 matches, which included four centuries.

The keeper-batter has played a few wonderful knocks in the ongoing season as well. He has slammed three half-centuries and has 204 runs to his name from five games at a strike rate of 163.20.

He will be up against his England teammate Mark Wood, who is currently the leading wicket-taker for Lucknow in IPL 2023 with 11 scalps from four outings.

The two would have squared off several times in the nets and are bound to be aware of each other's weaknesses. The winner of the contest between Buttler and Wood in the powerplay could dictate the course of the innings.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson dazzled viewers with his strokeplay in the team's clash against GT. He targeted the opposition's best bowler, Rashid Khan, hitting a hat-trick of sixes against the leg spinner.

However, his counter-attacking approach against spinners has proved to be the reason for his undoing at times. Samson has lost his wicket to spinners on three back-to-back occasions.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if KL Rahul turns to Ravi Bishnoi when Samson walks out to bat. The RR captain bagged two ducks earlier in the tournament after falling to Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bishnoi has done well for LSG so far. The talented youngster has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.13.

