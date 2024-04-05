3 player battles to watch out for in SRH v CSK, Match 18 of IPL 2024 ft. Travis Head vs Mustafizur Rahman

SunRisers Hyderabad host Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

SRH have showcased indifferent form so far this season, with just one win out of the three games that they have played whereas CSK have been beaten just once in their three.

In this game, SRH may have the upper hand over CSK owing to the recent memory of having scored 277 against MI in just their second game this season at the same venue.

They also know these conditions better than their opponents, although, in head-to-head clashes, CSK have a clear edge after having won fourteen of the nineteen games recorded between the two.

In this listicle, we bring to you three key battles that we will see in this game.

#1. Heinrich Klaasen vs Ravindra Jadeja

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest clashes in this game will take place between Heinrich Klaasen and Ravindra Jadeja.

While the former has earned a lot of fame throughout the world for being adept in the T20 format, the latter is no weakling and can attack Klaasen's weaknesses rather well.

Klaasen is known to hit the ball a long way and has a particular fondness for spinners.

Jadeja will come under fire if he is a tad late to the party and ends up allowing the South African to extend his massive arms and play shots.

The left-arm spinner, however, is rather wily and will be able to devise plans according to the surface on Friday.

#2. Pat Cummins vs Rachin Ravindra

Expand Tweet

SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, who has been under fire of late owing to some poor decisions in captaincy, will try to redeem himself by breaking into the CSK batting lineup.

The best way that he can do this is by knocking over the wicket of Rachin Ravindra, who will open the innings for CSK and try to force the issue right away.

Ravindra is known to hit the ball on the rise and drive it without really leaning into the shot very much.

The Kiwi is also a good player of the short ball, and Cummins will have to be careful to not let the former to pull and hook on Friday.

If the Australian bags Ravindra, SRH may be in with an early shot at victory in this game.

#3. Travis Head vs Mustafizur Rahman

SRH, whose batters have failed to live up to expectations so far, have been handed a massive boost with the presence - and good form - of Travis Head.

The Australian World Cup winner played a major role in setting up the historic total that SRH scored against MI earlier in the season and will have to do well on Friday as well.

However, in this game, he will have to deal with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, whose cutters and slow deliveries are enough to arrest any batter with their charm.

The left-arm seamer, who has been one of the brightest spots in the CSK bowling lineup, will enjoy bowling to Head and try to pick his wicket as soon as possible in order to give his team the upper hand.