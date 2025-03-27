3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs LSG, Match 7 of IPL 2025 ft. Abhishek Sharma

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the clash on Thursday, March 27.

Ad

SRH began their IPL 2025 campaign with a convincing victory over the Rajasthan Royals. They piled up 286/6 after batting first, thanks to a blistering hundred from Ishan Kishan. They then restricted the Royals to 242 to win the match by 44 runs. SRH will hope to continue their winning run and make it two wins out of as many matches.

LSG, on the other hand, went down against the Delhi Capitals in a cliffhanger. A brilliant cameo from Ashutosh Sharma helped Delhi gun down 210 runs with three balls to spare. The Super Giants will hope to regroup as a team and bounce back in search of their maiden win of the season.

Ad

Trending

The two teams have met four times in the past, with LSG winning three of them. The last time these two sides met, SRH ran over their opponents by chasing down 166 runs in just 9.4 overs.

The upcoming match presents some exciting matchups that one should look forward to. On that note, let's look at three player battles in the SRH vs LSG match.

#1 Nicholas Pooran vs Adam Zampa

The left-handed batter from the West Indies smashed a 30-ball 75 in LSG's previous fixture. He has been in excellent form and will be Lucknow's key man wth the bat.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran likes to take on spinners, but Pat Cummins will be tempted to throw the ball to Adam Zampa when the former comes out to bowl. Despite the ball coming into Pooran, the Aussie leg spinner has enjoyed decent success against the Trinidadian.

The southpaw has managed to score just 38 off 36 balls against Zampa in the IPL, with the latter dismissing the former twice.

#2 Abhishek Sharma vs Shardul Thakur

The SRH opener has been in blistering form since the last IPL season. The southpaw has scored runs at a brisk pace to set the platform for other batters coming in after him.

Ad

However, Abhishek Sharma has struggled against Shardul Thakur, getting out to him twice in 14 deliveries and scoring only 16 runs in the IPL. Thus, Rishabh Pant would look to throw the new ball to the Mumbai-born all-rounder in search of an early breakthrough.

Incidentally, Shardul, who came in as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, struck twice in the first over in the last match against Delhi, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel. The senior all-rounder will look to repeat the same against SRH and Abhishek Sharma.

Ad

#3 Ishan Kishan vs Shardul Thakur

Although Shardul enjoys an excellent record against Abhishek Sharma, he will have his task cut out against wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

The southpaw, who scored a breathtaking century on his franchise debut, has an excellent record against Shardul. The Jharkhand-born cricketer has scored 57 runs off 30 balls against the all-rounder and has not gotten out to him even once in the IPL.

Thus, it will be an interesting battle to watch out for between the two later tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback