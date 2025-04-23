3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs MI, Match 41 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the match on Wednesday, April 23.

SRH have had a horrific campaign so far in IPL 2025. They have won just two out of seven games and have four points in their kitty. As a result, they are ninth, one spot above the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings, in the points table.

MI, on the other hand, are buoyed with three consecutive victories and will look to keep their momentum going. They are currently placed sixth in the standings with eight points from as many games, and a win tonight can put them in the race for the playoffs.

With a few in-form players going up against each other, the IPL contest between SRH and MI will present some interesting matchups. On that note, we look at three player battles that can define the upcoming contest.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins

The former MI skipper announced his return to form with an unbeaten match-winning knock of 76 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This is a welcome sign for the five-time champions as they look to push hard for a playoff berth.

However, Rohit Sharma could face a stiff challenge from SRH's Pat Cummins. The Aussie all-rounder has dismissed him five times in 57 deliveries in the shortest format, including dismissing him when the two sides met earlier this season.

This could be an interesting battle to watch, and it could even significantly impact the outcome of the game.

#2 Abhishek Sharma vs Trent Boult

The young SRH opener showcased his skills in SRH's last two games, smashing 141 and 40 respectively. Abhishek Sharma will look to continue his stellar form as his side looks to bounce back from the defeat in the last game.

However, the left-handed batter could be troubled by veteran MI pacer Trent Boult. Although the Kiwi speedster has picked up only two wickets in the powerplay this year, Boult enjoys a good record against Abhishek. The left-arm pacer has dismissed the youngster twice in 29 deliveries in T20s.

If Boult manages to get the prized scalp of Abhishek early, it would be half the job done for MI, given that SRH have lost most of the games when the batter has been dismissed inside the powerplay.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs Zeesan Ansari

Along with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav also showcased excellent skill with an unbeaten 68 against CSK. His form will be crucial if Mumbai want to continue their winning run.

Playing his maiden IPL campaign, leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari has already impressed by picking up four wickets in five games. With the ball going away from the batter, Zeeshan could pose some trouble to Suryakumar in the middle overs.

