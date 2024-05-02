3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs RR, Match 50 of IPL 2024 ft. Pat Cummins vs Jos Buttler

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on May 2, Thursday.

SRH come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses in the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings whereas RR are in sublime form.

The visitors are ranked right at the top of the IPL table at the moment and will be keen on breaching the fortress that is Uppal and defeating the hosts, who are ranked in the fifth position.

In this listicle, we take a look at three key player battles to watch out for in this game:

One of the finest battles in this game will be the one between Travis Head and Trent Boult.

Both these players are two of the finest the game has seen, and their tussle will demarcate the good from the great.

While Head has been in phenomenal form with the bat in hand for SRH this season, Boult has tried to swing the ball and generate early wickets for Sanju Samson's side.

Head likes the ball going away from him, and that is what Boult is most likely to do. It will be interesting to see if the Aussie tries to play the Kiwi on the rise or moves down the track in order to attack him with the full face of his bat.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins, who is under a bit of pressure given that his team has seen two back-to-back losses, will want to come up trumps when he faces Jos Buttler in this game.

Buttler is one of the finest openers in this game and will want to mark his authority when he comes up against Cummins, either in the powerplay or outside of it.

Cummins has almost mastered the slower bouncer, and it is most probably going to come in handy against the marauding Buttler, who can only be stopped this way.

The Aussie will also want to mix his pace up when it comes to bowling to the Englishman in Uppal.

Expand Tweet

SRH's South African import Heinrich Klaasen, who has lit the IPL up with his phenomenal ability to hit sixes almost at will, has to be careful when he comes up against India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in this game.

Boosted by his selection in the Indian side for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year in the West Indies and USA, Chahal is likely to bowl with a lot of aggression.

In fact, he is among the most aggressive leg-spinners in the IPL who would like nothing better than to see the back of Klaasen and have him depart for a lowly score.

Klaasen, however, likes to take all spinners on, and will be licking his lips in anticipation of this challenge.

