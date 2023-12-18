3 players with ₹2 crore base price who could spark a bidding war at the IPL 2024 auction

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is all set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. While 1,166 players had initially registered for the auction, the final list of cricketers who will go under the hammer has been pruned down to 333 names.

Of the 333 players who have been shortlisted to feature in the auction, 214 are Indian, while 119 are overseas cricketers, of which two players belong to associate nations - David Wiese of Namibia and Paul van Meekeren of the Netherlands.

Even as over 300 players are eligible to go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the 10 franchises with up to 30 slots available for overseas cricketers.

Twenty-three players have put their names in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore. In this feature, we look at three players with ₹2 crore base price who could spark a bidding war at the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Gerald Coetzee

Young South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was a revelation at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 23-year-old right-arm pacer was among the top performers with the ball in the ICC event. In eight matches, he claimed 20 wickets at an average of 19.80 and an impressive economy rate of 6.23.

Coetzee ran in hard and gave it his all till the very end and all but ensured that the Proteas did not miss the injured Anrich Nortje. Even before the World Cup, the pacer was among the highly-rated upcoming players from South Africa. His stocks have only risen following his excellent showing in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Coetzee possesses a highly impressive T20 record. In 42 matches, he has claimed 60 wickets at an average of 19.05 and an economy rate of 8.08 with four four-wicket hauls.

The Proteas fast bowler is making a name for himself as an impact pacer. Considering his age and bustling talent, IPL franchises might be keen to invest in him.

#2 Mitchell Starc

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has not featured in the IPL since 2015. However, even in the two seasons that he played, the fast bowler made a genuine impact with his performances in the T20 league.

If we look at his IPL record, Starc has claimed 34 wickets in 27 matches at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17.

The 33-year-old has put his name in the IPL auction this time in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore. There is every reason for franchises to go all out for him. Starc is a proven match-winner across formats and is known as someone who makes things happen.

The left-arm pacer did not look in great rhythm during the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. However, he lifted himself brilliantly in the knockouts, coming up with standout performances in the semi-final against South Africa and the final against India.

A big-match player, Starc is the kind of cricketer every franchise would want to have in their team.

#1 Travis Head

Australia’s World Cup star Travis Head featured in the IPL in 2016 and 2017 when he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In 10 matches across the two editions, he scored 205 runs at an average of 29.29 and a strike rate of 138.51 with one half-century - a best of 75.

Head has not been much in demand in the IPL in recent years. That, however, seems set to change this season. The hard-hitting left-handed batter has been in incredible form over the last couple of years.

He played a stellar role in Australia’s World Cup triumph, walking away with the Player of Match honor in the semi-final as well as the final.

The 29-year-old southpaw is a highly destructive batter, who can put the best of bowling attacks to sword on his day. Head has an uncomplicated batting method, which has been one of the keys to his success.

Apart from his batting talent, he is also a decent bowler and a superb fielder. It is almost a given that he would be among the top buys at the IPL 2024 auction.