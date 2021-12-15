IPL 2022 Auction: 3 must-buy players for Ahmedabad

Perhaps one of the most exciting elements of IPL 2022 would be the introduction of the two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The new teams will add a fresh dimension to the tournament.

The number of players, as well as the number of matches, would increase as 10 teams would now participate in the tournament as opposed to eight teams earlier.

First things first, however, the two new teams will be seen bidding for players during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. While the eight older teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players from their previous squad, the new teams will be allowed to pick three players from the auction pool directly into their squad.

With the auction likely to be held in the second week of January 2022, it will be very interesting to see who the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams pick to be a part of their squad.

3 players the Ahmedabad franchise must look at for IPL 2022

With 67 crores in their kitty, the Ahmedabad-based team will definitely be seen making a lot of bids during the mega auction. As the countdown to auction day begins, we look at three players the Ahmedabad franchise must definitely target in order to build a very strong squad for the future.

#1 David Warner

David Warner has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL

After a clumsy rift with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, David Warner will return to the auction pool for IPL 2022 backed by some fantastic performances in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Being one of the most loved and followed cricketers across India, Warner will bring a lot of fans following for whichever team he plays.

A fantastic opener and a capable leader, Warner's vast experience is definitely something that will garner bids from almost every franchise participating in the IPL. His IPL record remains impeccable, and he has been one of the most consistent performers in the history of the tournament.

With Ahmedabad looking for a captain, David Warner could potentially be on top of their list considering his ability to back youngsters and bring the best out of the team at large.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most consistent performers in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan is possibly one of the most under-rated cricketers as far as the IPL is concerned. Come what may, the fearsome opener manages to make a strong mark in every IPL season - year after year.

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2nd highest run in the last 4 years of IPL. Just because of his age, people are disregarding his place in ODI because let's be honest there won't be a drama if He is replaced.



Also, Dhawan is the 2nd highest run-scorer in IPL overall only behind Virat. Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2nd highest run in the last 4 years of IPL. Just because of his age, people are disregarding his place in ODI because let's be honest there won't be a drama if He is replaced.Also, Dhawan is the 2nd highest run-scorer in IPL overall only behind Virat. https://t.co/eAVd94Mlug

Since 2016, Shikhar Dhawan has scored over 475 runs in every edition of the tournament, and has been an absolute match-winner for his team. As a strong opener and someone who can keep the dressing room lively - Dhawan's presence can boost the morale of any team.

Ahmedabad could well be looking at Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner as their first-choice opening pair. The two batsmen have opened for Hyderabad in the past as well, and seem to share a good repo with each other.

#3 Harshal Patel

Despite a fantastic season, Harshal Patel wasn't retained by RCB

Harshal Patel has become a household name after his jaw-dropping performances in IPL 2021. Shattering records against all odds, 'Purple' Patel managed to pick up 32 wickets, equalling the record for the highest number of wickets taken in a single IPL season.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo ✅ Tied for the most wickets in an IPL season

✅ RCB's first Purple Cap winner

✅ Player of the Tournament



Harshal Patel, what a season he's had 👏 ✅ Tied for the most wickets in an IPL season ✅ RCB's first Purple Cap winner ✅ Player of the Tournament Harshal Patel, what a season he's had 👏 https://t.co/VVq1fCNU21

His brilliance in the IPL also led him to debut for India, where he returned fantastic bowling figures - impressing one and all. Harshal's deliveries are very challenging to pick up for batsmen, who find themselves trapped in Harshal's web more often than not.

Given his wicket-taking ability and recent form, Harshal 'Purple' Patel is sure to fetch big money in the mega auction. Ahmedabad, looking to make their debut season count, will certainly have their eyes on the pacer during the auction process.

Edited by Rohit Mishra