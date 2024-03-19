3 players who can replace Suryakumar Yadav in MI playing 11 if he's ruled out of initial IPL 2024 matches ft. Dewald Brevis

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been dealt a massive blow due to Suryakumar Yadav's non-availability for their IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar, who is a known T20 specialist, had undergone a fitness test at the NCA but was not given the go-ahead by the latter to participate in the IPL.

He underwent ankle surgery after having led India in a T20 series against South Africa in December 2023. If reports are anything to go by, he will not be in the foray for selection for MI anytime soon.

Another fitness test is scheduled on March 21, and that should give both the franchise, and its fans some more clarity regarding Yadav's availability.

In this listicle, we bring to you three players who can step in for Yadav if he is ruled out of the initial games of the tournament.

#1 Dewald Brevis

South African batter Dewald Brevis has taken every platform that he has played upon by storm.

Groomed by the Mumbai Indians to become a world-class player, Brevis will be the first choice to replace Yadav in case the latter gets ruled out of the initial games of this season's IPL.

Brevis is known to hit the ball a long way and he also possesses the temperament to stroke it along the ground to rotate the strike and find gaps.

The 20-year-old has an extremely impressive strike rate of 141 in T20s, and this has already led him to play in two T20Is for South Africa. He has the ability to take the IPL by storm.

#2 Vishnu Vinod

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod, who often flies under the radar, is known for his impressive performances in domestic cricket.

If MI feel that they are unable to change their overseas players' balance in the playing XI, they may look to play Vishnu in place of injured Yadav.

Vishnu too can hit the ball a long way and although he prefers playing when the fielding restrictions are on, he can very well adapt to any situation that he is thrown into.

The 30-year-old has an extremely impressive strike rate of 141 in T20s, and MI will look to exploit that to their advantage.

#3 Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera in action for MI last season.

Nehal Wadhera, having already established himself as one of the young players to watch out for in the MI side due to his impressive showing in last year's IPL, is one of the frontrunners to replace Yadav in the side.

The southpaw is known to get himself in before launching counter-attacks on opposition bowlers.

Wadhera will fit in nicely for the role that Yadav has in the side, and his being a left-hander will also add a lot of variety to the MI batting order.

The 23-year-old has a strike rate of 151 in T20s, and if this does not tilt the balance in his favour, then we don't know what will.