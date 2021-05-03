3 players who can turn it around for SRH in IPL 2021

The change in captaincy from David Warner to Kane Williamson didn't help in changing the fortunes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. Despite the trans-Tasman switch, the SRH suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Throughout this season, the usually settled SRH has suffered from issues like unsettled leadership, injuries to some key players, and the unavailability of some big names.

There have been a number of close losses for SRH, like this one against DC. (Source: Hindustan Times)

SRH started the campaign with a few close losses (including a Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals) but the team seems to have lost the plot completely in the last couple of games. They have suffered heavy defeats and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs hang by a thin thread.

If they have to pull off a miracle, they need to answer questions related to team composition and would also need some of their benched players to come good.

Let's take a look at 3 reserve players whom SRH need to bring into the first team.

1. Jason Holder- The allrounder who can answer SRH prayers

Jason Holder is the allrounder who can provide balance to SRH. (Source: IPLT20.com)

The Barbadian player has featured in only one game this IPL and was the highest wicket-taker for SRH against RCB. However, he hasn't played in a single encounter since then.

SRH have preferred Vijay Shankar over him but the Indian allrounder has failed to impress. He has scored only 58 runs and taken 3 wickets at an average of 33.33.

Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi could be a potential alternative to Jason Holder, but he doesn’t bring the same qualities as the lanky pacer. Nabi hasn't set the stage on fire the two games he has played either.

Jason Holder can hold his own with the bat as well (Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Holder can open the bowling for SRH, and thus open up space for a spinner/allrounder in the line-up. He can also be promoted up the order and help get SRH some quick runs in trying circumstances.

He has performed this role with aplomb in the BBL and CPL.

2. Jason Roy- The answer to the troubles at the top

Jason Roy: The destructive opener in action in IPL 2018 (Source:BCCI)

In ideal circumstances, SRH would've loved their captain for years, David Warner, to team up with Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, or even someone else at the top of the order. However, there have been issues with respect to his form and leadership. SRH took a controversial call to drop him in the last game. There are many rumors doing the rounds about Warner, and it looks likely that SRH might have to look elsewhere for an opening option right now.

Jason Roy of England would make an excellent partner for Jonny Bairstow. The batsman has failed to impress in his nine IPL appearances, with only 179 runs at a strike-rate of 133.58, but his international record and big-hitting reputation make him a great contender.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up Jason Roy for the IPL.



That's right, folks, Roy and Bairstow in the same team... pic.twitter.com/e73pMLBJBe — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 31, 2021

He has a strike-rate of 142.22 in T20 Internationals and can change games single-handedly. This was showcased by him in his unbeaten 91 off 53 balls for his then franchise, Delhi Daredevils (as Delhi Capitals was known then) against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018.

The times are tough for SRH and they shouldn't hesitate in playing the very talented Roy for the rest of the matches.

3. Priyam Garg- The former U19 skipper who can solve the middle-order conundrum for SRH

Priyam Garg, in action against CSK. (Source: PTI)

SRH's real woes lie in the fact that their middle order hasn't been able to get going in the tournament. Kedar Jadhav, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar have all failed to perform to expectations. SRH should look at giving the Uttar Pradesh youngster a chance.

There’s always so much to learn when @msdhoni bhaii is around 😊 pic.twitter.com/mj6k5SylMO — priyam garg (@priyamg03149099) April 29, 2021

Priyam Garg didn't have the best of IPL debuts in 2020 (133 runs at an average of 14.77), but did score a match-winning 51 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. It should also be remembered that even a star like India skipper Virat Kohli had an average debut in the IPL (165 runs at an average of 15) before he became a regular with the RCB.

Surprisingly, the man from Meerut hasn't featured in a single game this season.

If SRH can figure out the best way in which they can use the resources at their disposal, they can put up a vastly improved performance and may even crack the playoff code again this season.