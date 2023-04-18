3 players who come in for criticism over their strike rate in IPL 2023

Over the last few years, T20 cricket has become extremely competitive, leading to the format being analyzed in depth. Finer details have also emerged which has led to extra scrutiny of players.

One of the major talking points has been the strike rate in T20s. There has been a lot of debate regarding the issue and the question that has emerged with regards to the strike rate is - 'how low is too low?'

The case has been no different in this year's IPL as some of the best in the business have copped heavy criticism over their strike rates.

On that note, here are three batters who have come in for criticism for their strike rate in IPL 2023.

#1 David Warner - Delhi Capitals

Warner has scored a lot of runs but at an unacceptable strike rate

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner has been criticized the most over his strike rate this season.

Although the Australian is currently third on the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2023, that hasn't impressed too many people.

He has a below-par strike rate of 116.92 and has not looked in any sort of rhythm so far. Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull criticized the southpaw on live television for the same.

Warner himself has admitted that his struggles have coincided with Delhi's horror start to the campaign. DC have lost all five of their games so far this season.

#2 KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul's strike rate has been an issue this year too

KL Rahul's strike rate has been questioned by people for a while now and that hasn't changed in this year's IPL. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has scored 155 runs in five games at a poor strike rate of 113.13.

His 74-run knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) came off 56 deliveries and many fans, critics, and pundits felt the right-handed batter's innings cost his team the game which went down to the wire.

Rahul's strike rate became a massive talking point in last year's Eliminator as well following LSG's loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He later acknowledged the fact that he needed to increase his strike rate.

#3 Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The great man has also copped some criticism for his strike rate

One might be surprised to see Virat Kohli's name on this list, especially considering that his overall strike rate this year is close to 150. But the former RCB skipper has also been subject to some criticism over his strike rate.

Kohli has done really well in the powerplay but tends to slow down after the first six overs. This trait has been observed by many, who have pounced on the opportunity to criticize Kohli.

As he did with Warner, Simon Doull criticized Kohli as well. Virat, in a later interview, stressed the need for an anchor in T20s and said that he plays according to the situation of the game and will continue to do so.

