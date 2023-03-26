3 players CSK should avoid using as an Impact Player in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the second-most successful team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with four titles to their name. Only arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) are ahead with 5 titles. The Super Kings last won the tournament in 2021. However, they performed poorly in 2022, finishing 9th in the points table.

From this season of the IPL onwards, teams will have to name five substitutes while naming their starting XI. They will be allowed to replace one player from their starting XI with one of those five substitutes at any point during the match. However, the 'Impact Player' has to be an Indian player unless the starting XI contains less than four overseas players.

We look at 3 players CSK should avoid using as Impact Players this season.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

The Chennai-based franchise has signed Ajinkya Rahane for his base price of ₹50 lakhs. His ideal batting position in the format would be as an opener. However, he has not been a regular in the IPL, featuring in only 18 matches in the last 3 seasons with below-par performances.

CSK already have plenty of options for the opening slots - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, and Devon Conway. Hence, it would make little sense to use Rahane at the top of the order instead of Gaikwad, who has been a consistent performer for the franchise since his debut in 2020.

Haryana all-rounder Nishant Sindhu bagged a contract of ₹60 lakhs at the IPL auction after CSK beat KKR in a bidding war. He is a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner - a profile very similar to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 18-year-old made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in October 2022 and has played 8 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja is not the type of player CSK would look to sub off at any point. He has improved a lot as a death-overs hitter and has an excellent record in Chepauk. They also have the services of Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali. Hence, Sindhu might not be the best fit as an Impact Player.

#3 Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed was a part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad (men's) in 2022. CSK have signed the Andhra batter for ₹20 lakhs. The 18-year-old has played 3 T20s since making his debut in the SMAT last year.

Rasheed is still in the development stage as a player and it may not be fair on him if he gets an opportunity purely as an Impact Player. He is also an anchor-base batter, something CSK have in abundance. Hence, they may not find a lot of utility in using him for this role.

Poll : 0 votes