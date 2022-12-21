3 players CSK can sign as Ravindra Jadeja's backup at IPL 2023 auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Ravindra Jadeja always seemed like a match made in heaven in the IPL. The all-rounder has been one of the vital cogs in the side and a loyal deputy to his captain, MS Dhoni.

However, the relationship between the franchise and the player deteriorated last season after CSK finished second to bottom in the table under Jadeja's captaincy. He was replaced as captain with Dhoni taking over again, in an attempt to steady the rocky ship the franchise found themselves in.

This change, alongside Jadeja's injury issues, might have made it evident that it could be time for CSK to start looking at other potential successors or replacements.

On that note, let's take a look at three players CSK should sign as backups to Ravindra Jadeja at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Sanjay Yadav

Signed by the Mumbai Indians last season, Sanjay Yadav only played one match for the five-time champions before being released ahead of this year's IPL auction. The all-rounder didn't get a chance to show his worth with bat in that contest and finished with a spell of 0/23 in his two overs.

However, things have turned around for him well enough since then. Yadav lit up the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) last season, finishing as the top run-scorer with 452 runs at a strike rate of 186.78 in 9 matches.

With a skillset to match Jadeja, Yadav could be the ideal backup option for the side. With his recent form, it might not be a surprise if other franchises line up for him as well.

#2 Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu was one of the stars of India's triumph at the ICC U19 World Cup last year. Having missed the last couple of matches due to COVID, he was back in time for the final where he scored a crucial half-century to help his side seal the title.

The all-rounder has also been impressive in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at the U19 level, leading Haryana to the title in 2021. He scored 299 runs in that campaign and also bagged 12 wickets.

Sindhu is still a fairly inexperienced player at the highest level. However, an IPL deal as a backup option for a team like CSK could be the ideal next step in his career.

#3 Jagadeesha Suchith

Jagadeesha Suchith has been a valuable asset to any side he has been a part of, be it his domestic side or the IPL teams that he has played for. He has already played for four franchises in the cash-rich league - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 28-year-old all-rounder brings plenty of experience to the fore with a skillset quite similar to the one Jadeja does. He can be a decent bowler for the side and could also be useful lower down the order with the bat in hand. This him an ideal backup option the team could snaffle up at a significantly lower price

