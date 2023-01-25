Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been one of the most best teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won four editions so far.

But last year proved to be a flop, reminding them of a horrendous 2019 where they, for the very first time in their tournament history, failed to qualify for the playoffs.

They assembled a team with a plethora of all-rounders, but captaincy muddles, injuries to players, and big players' lack of form hampered their journey in IPL 2022.

With some smart acquisitions from players like Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson, they have strengthened their squad and are all set to whistle again for the fifth time this season.

We have listed three players CSK needs to maximize their potential this season.

#1. CSK should bat Ben Stokes in the top order

CSK tried to use Shivam Dube in a multi-faceted role last season but couldn't get the desired results. Ben Stokes is a reliable big-hitter and also a two-to-three overs bowler, if not a full-quota one. In many ways, he fills the void left by Dwayne Bravo's retirement.

Stokes' batting is very important for the team in yellow, as he can take down pace bowling with ease in a line-up that is predominantly aggressive against spin.

STON.POST @ston1post “BEN STOKES CAN’T PLAY T20 CRICKET”

Well I’m damn sure he can

Cuz if someone can score 2 IPL 100s while chasing and winning the team staying not out is not ‘ORDINARY’ player

Watch this masterpiece by Ben Stokes “BEN STOKES CAN’T PLAY T20 CRICKET”Well I’m damn sure he can Cuz if someone can score 2 IPL 100s while chasing and winning the team staying not out is not ‘ORDINARY’ player Watch this masterpiece by Ben Stokes https://t.co/E98zIq799K

If the Yellow Army wants to optimize Stokes' potential, they need to play him in the top order; by opening him with Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Devon Conway has done nothing wrong as an opener, which could also see Stokes bat at No. 3 in place of Moeen Ali, as there are a plethora of spin-bashers already in their line-up.

While opening, Stokes averaged 40 in T20s with a staggering SR of 140 in 14 innings; he also scored a century batting in that position. So making him open will be the best bet for the Chennai-based franchise.

#2. CSK should maximize Dwayne Pretorius' potential with the bat

The recently retired (from international games) cricketer is in the league with his namesake Dwayne Bravo. Courtesy of his slower ones, cutters, and loopy deliveries and with immense batting potential, he has all the ingredients to fill the huge void left by the latter's absence.

Pretorius has been used by MS Dhoni as a "death overs" replacement for Bravo, and he always gets introduced after 10 overs.

But his batting prowess is yet to be properly utilized by the teams. CSK needs to bat him slightly up the order as the situation demands, as they have so much flexibility in their squad with plenty of all-rounders.

He is more than just a wild slogger who just comes and plays some wild hoicks.

#3. CSK should give Rajvardhan Hangargekar a chance in the playing XI

The 20-year-old cricketer from Maharashtra has announced himself in the U-19 competition as a bowling all-rounder who not only bowls at a good 140+ pace but also smacks some lusty blows down the order.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL King



The Super Journey of Rajvardhan Hangargekar from U19 to 🦁



#WhistlePodu RajaKingThe Super Journey of Rajvardhan Hangargekar from U19 to 🦁 Raja ➡️ KingThe Super Journey of Rajvardhan Hangargekar from U19 to 🦁#WhistlePodu 💛 https://t.co/EpM3GGJpYB

CSK bought him at the mega auction last year, but he didn't get any games, not even when the team's performance was in complete shambles. They could have tried the youngster to see what he was made of.

This year, they should utilize his all-around abilities to play him in more games. With him coming into his own, he can win the yellow brigade some improbable matches on his own.

