3 players CSK should've released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made big moves ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

The Men in Yellow are on the back of a record-equaling fifth IPL title. They didn't waste any time in trying to reach #6 as they let go of quite a few players ahead of the auction. Ben Stokes, signed for ₹16.25 crore last year, was the most notable release.

At the same time, however, there are a few players who are on massive contracts without justifying their price tags, while others are nearing the end of their careers and haven't been in great form of late. The Super Kings would've been in an even better position had they been slightly more trigger-happy.

CSK's squad ahead of IPL 2024 auction: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed.

Here are three players CSK should've released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali wasn't at his best during IPL 2023

At his best, Moeen Ali adds tons of value to the CSK franchise. As a left-hander who is capable of hitting both pace and spin, as well as an off-spinner who can turn the ball big, the all-rounder is tailormade for Chepauk.

However, Moeen hasn't been anywhere close to his best of late. Chennai haven't been able to give him the top-order role that made him so successful in his maiden season with the franchise, and his bowling has also regressed a bit. In IPL 2023, the Englishman scored 124 runs and picked up nine wickets in 15 matches.

CSK have a team packed with left-handers, including Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, meaning that Moeen isn't a necessity anymore. He is currently earning ₹8 crore, an amount that hasn't been justified by his performances.

CSK will also be able to move on from Moeen fairly easily, with options such as Tristan Stubbs and Michael Bracewell on the market. However, it's understandable that they wanted to stick with him, as he could turn out to be a real match-winner if he finds form.

#2 Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh didn't play a single game in IPL 2023 as injuries and the emergence of domestic fast bowlers like Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh kept him out of the side.

Simarjeet also hasn't played a single game of competitive cricket in 2023, with his last outing for Delhi coming in December 2022. The fast bowler has been laid low by fitness and form concerns for quite a while now.

Despite these factors, CSK have chosen to retain Simarjeet while releasing names such as Akash. He doesn't offer anything with the bat and also seems to be a one-dimensional T20 bowler, with nothing particular in his skillset standing out.

Had Chennai released the 25-year-old, they would've been able to target other, more exciting options.

#1 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar celebrates, IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Over the last two seasons, Deepak Chahar has played 10 matches. He missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign before suffering another injury in 2023, playing only two-thirds of CSK's matches.

Chahar's economy rates over the last two seasons he has played have been 8.35 and 8.74, and that isn't good enough for a bowler who doesn't bowl at the death very often. He has also averaged just over one wicket per game.

Chahar draws ₹14 crore, and his batting ability is the primary reason behind his exorbitant price tag. However, he has scored 16 runs over his last four IPL campaigns - an average of four runs per season.

Chahar is still a valuable T20 asset, but there's no way he's worth his current contract. CSK stick by their players through thick and thin, but they're pushing the limits of their budget by investing so much in a player who is not only often unavailable but also inconsistent.

Poll : Should CSK have released Deepak Chahar ahead of the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes