3 players from the CSK v DC match who once played for the opposite team

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing the Delhi Capitals (DC) DC in the 55th match of IPL 2023 at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

CSK are currently second on the points table with 13 points in 11 matches, while DC are 10th with 8 points in 10 matches.

CSK have won the IPL four times, while DC played their solitary IPL final in 2020, when they lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Both these franchises have had some superstars represent them over the years. On that note look at three active players who have played for both CSK and DC.

#1. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane played for the Capitals in IPL 2020 and 2021. He played 11 matches, scoring 121 runs in nine innings at an average of 13.44 and a strike rate of 105.22. His best performance came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final league game of the 2020 season, when he scored 60 runs off 46 balls.

Rahane was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before CSK signed him for a base price of ₹50 lakhs at the auction ahead of this season. He is currently having a brilliant season, scoring 241 runs in seven innings at an average of 40.83 and an astonishing strike rate of 181.48. The most notable aspect of his batting has been his strike rate against pace - he strikes at over 200 against fast bowlers this season.

#2. Tushar Deshpande

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Tushar Deshpande was a part of the Capitals in IPL 2020. He played five matches and took three wickets at an average of 64 and an economy rate of 11.29.

CSK signed Deshpande for ₹20 lakhs at the IPL mega auction in 2022. He has now featured in 13 matches for the franchise, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 22.95 and an economy rate of 10.13. He is currently leading the race for the Purple Cap, although his economy has been on the higher side.

#3. Lungi Ngidi

Werner @Werries_

#IPL2023 twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/… Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭



Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. https://t.co/lig7mfgLan With the Fizz going to join the Bangladesh team, Lungi Ngidi might finally get to play an IPL match again With the Fizz going to join the Bangladesh team, Lungi Ngidi might finally get to play an IPL match again#IPL2023 twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/…

South African right-arm fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also represented both franchises. He was a part of the Super Kings setup from 2018 to 2021, playing 14 matches. He took 25 wickets at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 8.30.

The Capitals then signed Ngidi for just ₹50 lakhs at the IPL 2023 auction. However, the fast bowler is yet to make his debut for the franchise. He is also not a part of the ongoing game between the two franchises.

Poll : 0 votes