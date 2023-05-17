3 players DC must give a chance to in their remaining two IPL 2023 games

It will be just an understatement to say that Delhi Capitals (DC) have had an IPL season to forget this year. They couldn't deal well with the absence of Rishabh Pant and also failed to get the best out of most of their star players.

While the team management tried to shuffle around the playing XI to get the best possible combination, that led to more confusion and lack of clarity in the roles of the players. While doing this, they also failed to give consistent opportunities to some players who could have prospered with a bit more backing.

With two games in their season remaining and with an eye towards building a team for the next season, here are three players that DC need to give game time before the end of IPL 2023:

#3 Chetan Sakariya

Saurashtra left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was coming into the IPL 2023 season in really good form, thanks to his exploits in domestic cricket. He was impressive in his spell at the Rajasthan Royals and it seemed like he would get his fair share of opportunities at DC.

However, that wasn't to be as he has played just one match in the season so far, picking up two wickets and conceding 53 runs. DC should give him an opportunity in the remaining two games to showcase his talent and perhaps prove why he deserves to be retained by the franchise ahead of next season.

#2 Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell exploded as a finisher for the Delhi Capitals last season and it seemed like they found a long-term investment in the West Indies T20I captain. His 250 runs last season came at a strike rate of 146.02 and he had great responsibility this time around, especially in Pant's absence.

He played just three games this season and has scored just seven runs and such failures meant that the Delhi management had to look elsewhere. However, Powell can still prove to be a great player for them in the future and DC should probably look to bring him back into the team for the final two games.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, it has just been a downward spiral for Prithvi Shaw this season. With a good domestic season under his belt, IPL 2023 was all set to be the season where Shaw could show consistency and explosiveness in his batting.

However, he was dropped from the team after just six games as he scored just 47 runs. His form was so poor that head coach Ricky Ponting spoke about his inconsistency in public.

A few games on the bench might have given Shaw a different perspective on his game. Delhi might be tempted to reunite him with David Warner at the top of the order for the final two games and Shaw could be hungry to prove his mettle.

Poll : 0 votes