3 players from Durban's Super Giants who LSG could target at the IPL 2023 Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made their debut in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Led by KL Rahul, the Lucknow-based franchise performed brilliantly in their first season and finished in the top four of the points table. Many fans expected them to make it to the final, but LSG exited the competition after a 14-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

Shortly after the culmination of IPL 2022, the LSG team owners decided to expand their base to South Africa. They bought a franchise in the new SA20 league and opted for Durban as their home city. The new team is known as Durban's Super Giants and will make their debut in SA20, starting in January 2023.

Players like Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock are present in both the Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants squads. We could see more such players contracted to both teams at the IPL 2023 auction as the franchise aims to build their brand.

With that in mind, here is a list of the three names they could target.

#1 Will LSG re-sign Jason Holder at IPL 2023 Auction?

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will bring plenty of experience to the table

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is one of the most underrated T20 players in the world. He is one of the few cricketers who can smash the ball out of the park from the first delivery and also bowl four quality overs in any phase of the innings.

The Lucknow Super Giants went all out for him at the IPL 2022 Auction and signed him for an enormous sum of ₹8.75 crore. Holder played 12 matches for the team, scoring just 58 runs, though he did pick up a handy 14 wickets. His role in the team was not very clear, which impacted his performance in a few games.

With better planning, LSG could consider re-signing Holder for a lower amount at the IPL 2023 Auction. He is a world-class talent and could prove to be an asset for the team in both the Indian and South African leagues.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has enjoyed playing in India and against the Indian bowlers in South Africa colors. Durban's Super Giants have signed him for SA20, but the wicketkeeper-batter does not have an IPL contract as of now.

Klaasen is notably present in the shortlisted names for the IPL 2023 Auction. LSG could aim to sign him as he can be a brilliant finisher for the team. Additionally, he can also offer a decent backup wicket-keeping option in case Quinton de Kock is injured, out of form or needs some rest.

It's worth noting that Klaasen has played in the IPL previously, turning out for the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He scored just 66 runs in six innings with a high score of 32.

#3 Dilshan Madushanka

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka is one of the new exciting talents to emerge from Sri Lanka. The speedster is likely to earn his maiden IPL contract at the upcoming auction. He was picked up by Durban's Super Giants for SA20.

LSG should target him as well as he can bring variety to their pace attack. Madushanka has been in top form at the international level so far. He has played six T20Is, scalping six wickets, including a three-wicket haul against India at this year's Asia Cup.

Lucknow have released two overseas pacers, Andrew Tye and Dushmantha Chameera, from their squad for IPL 2023. They could sign Madushanka as one of their new foreign speedsters at the upcoming auction.

